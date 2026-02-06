Automation/Ignition Developer to Scania I-talent 2026!
2026-02-06
For the tenth time, Scania is launching its popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for newly graduated IT students with a passion for innovation and sustainability. You'll gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, access to training, and the opportunity to collaborate with teams across IT, sales, marketing, and research and development (R&D). The program not only strengthens technical skills but also develops soft skills within a supportive network - all to prepare participants to contribute to Scania's goal: driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system. If you are graduating in spring 2026 or have a maximum of two years of work experience, this program is for you!
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I- talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop! Join Scania's innovative I-Talent Program and shape the future of product development. Our R&D and IT departments offers a unique opportunity to build out critical IT capabilities. Contribute to data quality, receive strong mentorship, and enjoy autonomy in a supportive environment, with the ambition for permanent employment.
Work tasks
As an Automation Engineer, you primarily work with SCADA systems and signal management within production. A large part of the role involves Python scripting, along with some PLC programming in Siemens, creating and maintaining production interfaces, managing around 15,000 signals, and performing troubleshooting and problem-solving. The work includes both reactive tasks - such as resolving issues in signals and system functionality - and proactive development, where you help implement new features and adapt systems to meet evolving production needs. The signals you work with come directly from machines on the production floor and represent parameters such as pressure, positions, speeds, and production cycle times. You are responsible for structuring, validating, and ensuring the reliability of these signals, which is critical for keeping a modern industrial environment like Scania running efficiently.
The team plays an important role in supporting production systems primarily in Södertälje, but also in other global Scania production sites. These system help to ensure that we have correct data collected and visualized to make the real time data driven decisions for efficient manufacturing. In this broad role, you work with programming, scripting, testing, and system configuration, while also participating in project planning meetings. You will be part of a collaborative team environment that values knowledge sharing, responsibility, and continuous learning, and the role suits someone who is curious, proactive, and motivated to grow within industrial automation.
This is a role for someone who truly enjoys problem-solving and contributing to the continued development of Scania's production. We also see that you are goal-oriented, have strong collaboration skills, and a strong desire to understand the needs of the business and the customer. Please clearly motivate in your application why you have chosen to apply specifically for this role.
On top of this, you have...
• A post-secondary education in automation, mechatronics, robotics, or a related field, with a maximum of two years of experience at the start of the program in September 2026
• Good knowledge of Git, SQL, and Python
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
We see it as a merit if you have:
• An academic degree
• Knowledge of Ignition
Other information
• Start: September 2026
• Extent: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of continue your career at Scania after the program
• Location: Södertälje and with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
and Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase.
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Scania
• References, background check + decision
