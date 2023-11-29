Automation Engineer for Trident
2023-11-29
We are looking for a committed automation engineer to become an important part of our project team and perform tasks in modern marine and offshore automation. You will work with various commercial assignments and have the opportunity to develop within a dynamic and technically advanced work area.
As an automation engineer, you will:
• Draw and modify complex electrical wiring diagrams.
• Configure and dimension power distribution, control systems/automation signals and data bus systems.
• Design and specify engine starting and drive equipment and automation panels.
• Participate in installation and commissioning of electrical, automation, remote control and IT systems.
• Conduct automation surveys on vessels or rigs.
• Maintain expert knowledge within a product/component group.
We are looking for candidates with:
• At least 2 years of higher and current technical education or equivalent experience.
• At least 3 years of experience in relevant automation engineering position.
• Good knowledge in English.
• Computer skills including Electric CAD and MS Office.
• Team-oriented, self-motivated and flexible approach.
• Willingness to travel at short notice.
Desired experience and interests:
• Technically interested and has experience with HVAC automation.
• Experience from vessels/rigs under construction or in operation.
• Interest in the marine and/or offshore industry.
• Multi-competence in IT technology and automation.
• Experience with ABB (Siemens or Schneider) PLC systems or Intellution SCADA solutions.
• Proficiency in non-English European and Asian languages.
We offer:
You will be based at Trident's office in Lindholmen, Gothenburg and will have the opportunity to work within an exciting and international work environment where travel may occur mainly to Southern Europe and the Caribbean and with assignments that usually last 1-5 weeks.
Apply for the job!
If you want to be part of an outstanding team, we look forward to your application that you send by clicking "Send Application". Do it as soon as possible, as we work with continuous selection, so the position may be filled before the application period has expired.
