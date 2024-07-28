Automation Engineer
2024-07-28
On behalf of our customer, we are searching for an experienced Automation Engineer.
To fit this assignment we believe you have with broad knowledge within the area with focus on PLC programming related to packaging equipment or equivilent. You are a strong team player with excellent communication skills.
Main focus on the technical area is Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer. Previous experience in Motion, HMI, Software Simulation and Electrical Design is seen as a merit. Other meriting skills are MATLAB, Python or similar.
Experience on the whole development process from documentation, development, test and commissioning is also seen as strong merit.
In the role, you will be part of a cross-functional scrum team delivering complete packaging equipment solutions. The assignment will consist of some traveling, which would mean 1-5 times per year with 1-2 weeks at a time.
Skills required:
Rockwell PLC
Teamplayer
Excellent communication skills
Skills preferred:
Electrical Design
Rockwell Motion
Matlab
Python
Understand HMI e.g. InTouch 2014
Experience from the development process from documentation, development, test and commissioning
Interviews will be held during the end of week 33.
Start: September 2024
End: 1 year with the possibility to extend
Equipment: Equipment will be provided by the client.
Location: Lund, remote work is not possible for this assignment.
On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts
Does this assignment sound like a perfect fit for you?
Apply today or contact us for more information. We require an application including a CV in English that matches our customer's requirements. Please also include a cover letter. The customer may make a decision before the application deadline, as selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating within the consulting and recruitment industry. We specialize in HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing, and have 20 years of experience in the field. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote work opportunities, and several other perks that enhance their daily lives. Upon employment, we apply collective agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Malmö AB
(org.nr 559206-3852), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Jonas Morin jonas.morin@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
8814332