Automation Engineer
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2022-12-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV, i Lund
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The University has around 46 000 students and more than 8 000 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
In the Automation team we work with producing electrical schematics, functional documentation and software integration for all equipment within the Lab.
Supporting the research community in building and integrating their equipment to the facility, with focus on keeping people and machines safe.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV are looking for two automation engineers to join our team. Main responsibility for this job is to develop, program, commission and document new and existing machinery and supporting the research community with their work. Main focus for this application is PLC programming, but experience in electrical design or SCADA applications is seen as valued merits.
MAX IV focuses on Rockwell PLC's, EPLAN for electrical drawings and Atvise SCADA for Safety and maintenance application. Experience in any of this specific software will be highly valued.
Your main work tasks will be
• PLC programming
• Commissioning installations
• Develop and improving existing installations & functions
• Documentation work for functions and protocols
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
• Knowledge in PLC programming
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
• Technical education relevant for the application
Below are seen as merits
• Experience in process industry
• Machine safety & Process safety programming
• ATEX installations and applications
• Good understanding of SS 436 40 00 and SS-EN 60 204-1
• Javascript, HTML5, CSS3
• Experience in electrical design
• Experience in SCADA / HMI
• Documented work experience in the automation industry
As a person you have the ability to cooperate, take initiatives and be flexible, structured, and quality conscious. Also analytically inclined and good at seeing complete solutions in complex processes.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV family, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply in the future.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Fully developed it will receive more than 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2022/4129". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Kontakt
Magnus Berglund +46462228824 Jobbnummer
7265602