Automation and control engineer
2024-10-24
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump development, energy systems & industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
The role
As the future of heat pumps evolves into a more connected and distributed energy landscape, we are seeking a dedicated Automation and Controls Engineer to join our team. This role focuses on developing, managing, and optimizing capabilities to connect, control, and supervise large-scale heat pump systems within our B2B portfolio. You will play a key role in the deployment of heat pumps in larger systems and in conjunction with external assets. You have the ability to define strategic directions while also being hands-on in the technical implementation. Collaboration with design engineers, who possess extensive knowledge of heat pumps and energy systems, will be essential.
Reporting to the Manager of Embedded and Controls Systems, you will work closely with software teams, development engineers, and product owners. A strong understanding of IT security and data protection is critical to ensure our systems are robust and secure.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the design and implementation of automation and control systems for heat pumps, with a focus on the European B2B market.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of control systems across our product portfolio.
Support on the management of contracts and relationships with external suppliers of services and hardware related to control systems, ensuring alignment with project goals.
Identify opportunities for optimization and innovation within existing automation and control processes.
Set up system to manage documentation and traceability.
You have
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Control Engineering, Automation, or a related field.
Proven experience in automation and control systems, particularly within the HVAC or energy sectors.
Strong understanding of IT security and data protection principles.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a strategic mindset.
Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment.
Passion for sustainable energy solutions and innovative technologies.
Good knowledge of English, both written and oral
We are looking for you who have a track record of getting things done. To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase where flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implementing new tools and methods. You are an experienced relationship building collaborator, valuing both working independently and with colleagues across Europe. You have an entrepreneurial leadership, is an honest communicator and thrive while developing the business in complexity.
