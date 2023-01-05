Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist to AstraZeneca
2023-01-05
At AstraZeneca, we unlock the power of What Science Can Do. Empowered to explore, every day we work towards our ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. Be part of the team where you are empowered to follow the science!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Pharmaceutical Sciences is responsible for the design and development of synthetic routes, preclinical and phase I/II formulations, encompassing both small molecules and new modalities such as mRNA and oligonucleotides, across the whole range of AstraZeneca's therapeutic areas.
The manufacturing unit within Early Product Development and Manufacture (EPDM) in Gothenburg is accountable for manufacture of early investigational medicinal products (oral solutions/suspensions, parenteral solutions, capsules, tablets and inhalers), mainly for clinical Phases I and II studies.
We are now looking for an Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist starting as soon as possible with the location Gothenburg, Sweden.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
You will have a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. This role contributes to the manufacturing of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All below activities will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio.
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support EPDM Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with
• Preparation of process rooms before and after clinical manufacture
• Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
• Dispensing of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients (inactive pharmaceutical ingredients)
• Bulk packing
• Visual inspection of drug products
• Metal check of drug products
• Check of log books
• Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Upper secondary school level (gymnasiekompetens) e.g. in natural/technical sciences.
• Strong verbal and documentation skills in English is a requirement
• Desirable with experience from following written procedures and document executed tasks
• Interest in science, technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Mölndal
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wishes that all questions regarding the role is handled by Academic Work.
We work with an ongoing selection and the advert might be closed before the role is filled if we have moved forward to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
View more about AstraZeneca as a company here Ersättning
