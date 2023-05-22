Associate Principal Scientist - Formulation Engineer
2023-05-22
Do you have an interest in the area of pharmaceutical technology and want to drive drug development projects forward? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) apply science and technology that turns concepts into actual medicines which help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
In Oral Product Development (OPD), a division of Pharmaceutical Technology & Development, we focus on the design and development of commercial products and processes and contribute to new product introductions and continuous improvement of launched products. Products in scope are e.g. immediate and controlled release solid oral dosage forms of small molecules for diverse therapeutic areas.
We are now looking to hire a Formulation Engineer (Associate Principal Scientist), to strengthen our team . This is an outstanding opportunity for an enthusiastic, innovative and motivated Formulation Engineer who aims to be part of an efficient Oral Product Development (OPD) team! The role can be based at our Oral Product Development site in Gothenburg, Sweden, or at our Oral Product Development site in Macclesfield, UK.
What you'll do
As an Associate Principal Scientist, you will be a key member of our formulation, engineering, and wider pharmaceutics communities, responsible for deliver the manufacturing process understanding needed to progress the sustainable development of life-changing medicines. You will also have a passion for the application of digital and modelling approaches in formulation and process development. In this role you will work closely with a team of colleagues in a multi-skilled environment to design, develop and deliver high quality clinical and commercial formulations and processes.
Other tasks involve, but are not limited to:
* Expected to have a direct impact on the progression of today's drug project portfolio - shaping scientific/technical or strategic direction.
* Providing drug project formulation and engineering expertise to the design and development of high quality, oral solid dose products and processes for late phase clinical studies and commercialization, using your understanding of formulation science and chemical and process engineering.
* Driving high impact business improvements in the engineering skill area through creativity and innovation, creating and supporting a culture of scientific excellence in projects.
* Being recognised and in-demand as a problem solver in your area of technical expertise.
* Being a key player to drive and further develop the digital transformation within OPD.
* Being part of cross-functional teams delivering drug projects, including contributions to regulatory documentation and submissions, applying your understanding of drug development and relevant requirements from medical authorities.
* Establishing strong working relationships with PT&D modelling and simulation experts and with other colleagues in Product Development to enable an impact-driven application of modelling and simulation tools.
* Providing scientific leadership and coaching to junior formulators and process engineers, supporting their development in order to build the capability essential for the delivery of the present and future project portfolio.
* Managing your own work to achieve drug development and improvement project targets, in a timely fashion and to agreed quality standards, by applying technical knowledge and expertise as well as interpreting results and adapting investigations as appropriate.
Essential requirements
* Strong scientific background. Likely to have a PhD in chemical engineering, pharmacy, or similar field.
* A rational approach to problem solving, and an ability to make judgements based on sound reasoning.
* Ability to proactively apply modelling and simulation to deliver value in development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug products.
* Strong collaborative and communication skills.
* Excellent English, both written and spoken.
* Operates confidently and collaboratively within a global organisation, with an integrating mind-set.
Desirable requirements
* Experience of pharmaceutical products and process equipment and technology, including product design and methods for experimental characterization.
* A broad knowledge of process equipment and process technology.
* Experience of applying advanced process modelling and simulation tools.
* Experience of continuous processing in a pharmaceutical environment.
Why AstraZeneca?
There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
