Associate Director Business Development
Tfs Trial Form Support AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2024-05-02
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tfs Trial Form Support AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about building and maintaining strong client relationships? Do you have a keen eye for identifying business opportunities? If so, TFS HealthScience, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO), invites you to join as our Associate Director for Business Development. This is a unique opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and being responsible for the business development and client retention.
You will be a part of Strategic Resourcing Solution (SRS) where we deliver resourcing consultancy services as well as FSP Solutions.
You will oversee the entire Nordic market, and as a key member of our SRS team, you will play a pivotal role in our growth phase, contributing to both our team's success and the company's continued expansion.
In this role, the following responsibilities are included:
Manage a portfolio of existing client accounts, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.
Continuously identify and pursue new business opportunities on the Nordic market.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver customized solutions that meet client needs and exceed expectations
Develop and execute strategic business development plans to drive growth, increase revenue, and achieve ambitious sales targets.
Stay up to date with industry trends, competitive landscape, and market developments to identify untapped opportunities.
Requirements:
Previous experience in business development/sales, preferably within the clinical or pharmaceutical industry
An academic degree in a relevant field
Knowledge about the CRO industry is highly advantageous.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to identify opportunities, propose effective solutions, and drive business growth.
Fluency in English is required.
Proficiency in a Nordic language is highly advantageous.
The position will involve independent work, requiring attention to detail, responsibility, and the ability to plan tasks effectively. As an individual, you are sociable and curious, thriving in a dynamic environment and collaborating effectively with the team. It is important that you enjoy meeting new people and possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Why Join TFS HealthScience?
Join our team and become part of a renowned CRO that is making a significant impact on the industry worldwide. Experience a collaborative and supportive work environment where your contributions are highly valued and acknowledged. Embrace exciting challenges that will foster your professional growth and provide ample opportunities for advancement.
Application
Please submit your updated resume highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in joining TFS HealthSciences. The position is a full-time permanent employment. The application deadline is 2024-04-30. For further information about the position, please contact: Simon Haile, simon.haile@tfscro.com
,Global Talent Acquisition Manager
About TFS HealthScience:
We are a leading global mid-size Contract Research Organization (CRO) that collaborates with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their clinical development journey. We combine the full-service capabilities and global reach of a large CRO with the flexibility and personalized approach that only a mid-size CRO can deliver. Our core values of trust, quality, flexibility, and passion are what make TFS HealthScience the successful company it is today. These values shape our culture and work ethics, reflecting what we stand for and guiding our organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tfs Trial Form Support AB
(org.nr 556652-7734)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 54 (visa karta
)
169 74 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8654223