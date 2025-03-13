Associate Creator Success Specialist
2025-03-13
About Wehype
At Wehype, our mission is to empower creators and games to collaborate seamlessly and grow together. We achieve this by providing a platform that connects creators and games from all over the world through a rich product experience that supports various activations, including paid sponsorships, creator codes, and giveaways.
About the role:
We're looking for an Associate Creator Success Specialist who thrives in a multicultural, high-energy environment and is passionate about video games and influencer marketing. You will be working closely with our commercial team and will have Matilda Winberg as your manager.
We're looking for candidates who are well-organized, detail-oriented, clear communicators and quick learners.
Join our team and help shape the future of gaming influencer marketing! Location: Uppsala
What you will do
Work closely with a Campaign Lead to deliver Influencer Marketing Campaigns
Source Creators for upcoming campaigns
Help Creators succeed in their campaigns
Establish and maintain creator communication and planning
Plan and validate content for the campaigns.
Negotiate rates and commissions with creators.
Use our technology to effectively manage the campaigns - including overseeing invitation and onboarding of influencers, handling logistics, and monitoring sponsored content.
Who you are
You are a lifelong gamer and feel at home on Twitch and YouTube
You are a savvy communicator
Are very proficient in English - both verbally and written
You are a doer
You have outstanding project management skills and nerves of steel, with a problem-solving mindset
Perks & benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and develop your career in a fast-growing company.
Premium work gear to get the job done
Breakfast every day at the Office
Gaming stations at work
