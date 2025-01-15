Associate Buyer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Join our global team as a Buyer and lead our strategic purchasing activities in Engine Components and Moving Parts team. Our team are working with both internal combustion engines and alternative fuels/new technologies. This combination helps us tackle both traditional and modern energy solutions effectively. Based in Gothenburg, you 'll play a central role in our supply chain operations, focusing on:
• Crafting and implementing robust purchasing strategies
• Optimizing the supplier base for quality, sustainability, capacity, cost-efficiency & resiliency
• Driving continuous improvement initiatives in collaboration with our cross-functional teams
• Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peer and sharing benchmark
Your future team
Our team is a diverse blend of 8 buyers, ranging from those with 1 year of experience to seasoned professionals with over 20 years in the field. This mix of fresh perspectives and deep industry knowledge creates a dynamic environment where we learn from each other, innovate, and make informed decisions to drive success.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
• Exceptional negotiation and problem-solving skills
• An open and entrepreneurial mindset
• Willingness to travel based on business needs
• Proficiency in English
• A degree in Business or Technology-related fields
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to be part of this transformative journey, apply today. Contact us for more information on how you can shape the future of transportation. Last application day is Friday January 31st.
Tor Cedervind, Head of Engine Components & Moving Parts Management (tor.cedervind@volvo.com
)
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
"Volvo Group Purchasing is a team of changemakers that thrive in a fast-paced and exciting business environment. We are a truly global team with passion for innovation, sustainability, people, and where lifelong learning is an essential part of our culture. With our ecosystem of supply partners, we shape the world we want to live in and deliver value to customers, society, and the Volvo Group". Ersättning
