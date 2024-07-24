Associate Business Analyst
2024-07-24
Join us as an Associate Business Analyst, a pivotal role that transforms business ideas into IT solutions. This position is part of our Sweden Operational IT team, closely connected with multiple business functions across our six factories in Södertälje and globally with our other IT teams. We offer you the tools and support you need to grow both professionally and personally in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people.
What you'll do:
As an Associate Business Analyst, you will collaborate with various stakeholders to gather business requirements. Your role will involve leading design sessions with the business and implementation team to identify functional and technical requirements.
Based on process and system analysis, you will seek to enhance business services in alignment with strategic goals. You will be responsible for building business cases, defining project scope and goals, and ensuring the delivery of identified requirements throughout the project cycle.
Additionally, you may lead small or medium-sized projects, or support project delivery as part of a larger project team. Using analytical techniques, you will assess potential risks and uncover opportunities, evaluate benefits and costs, and conduct feasibility studies to transform critical business needs into innovative IT projects.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Degree or relevant business qualification
*
Strong technical / IT background connected with complex integrated IT systems in a global organisation with complex/geographical context
*
Experience of successfully deploying a variety of business analysis tools/techniques to enable business change, building high value business cases & feasibility studies
*
High level awareness of developments in the Information Technology
*
Project Management experience
*
Experience of working with and managing third party suppliers/vendors
*
Experience of working in a regulated environment
*
Strong engagement, communication and stakeholder management skills, including excellent presentation and influencing skills
In this role, it will also be vital to be a self-starter and have a customer focus as well as an ability to navigate complex organizations to find the right expertise to support initiatives.
Desirable skills/experiences
*
Degree in relevant field or formal certification in business analysis practice
*
AGILE Project Management Certification or/and practical experience from working in Agile projects
*
Cross industry business awareness/business domain knowledge
*
Experience working with SAP and manufacturing-related modules.
*
Experience working with OSI PI Historian
*
Pharmaceutical manufacturing awareness/business domain knowledge
*
User Centred Design (User Experience, User Interface Design and Business Process Design)
*
Familiar with working in ServiceNow tool
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
At AstraZeneca, we are on a journey to become a digital and data-led enterprise. Our work has a direct impact on patients, transforming our ability to develop life-changing medicines. We enable AstraZeneca to perform at its peak by delivering world-class technology and data solutions.
AstraZeneca offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, such as extra paid Holiday, Private Medical Benefit, on-site Work Out and much, much more.
Are you ready to disrupt an industry and change lives? Join us at AstraZeneca, where you'll be empowered to lead and take on more ownership. Apply now!
