Assistant Professor in integrated photonics
2025-02-11
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience hosts a unique environment for research and education in photonics, microwave engineering, quantum technologies, photonics and nanofabrication. Our research is supported by an in-house world-class infrastructure for clean-room processing (the Nanofabrication Laboratory).
The Photonics laboratory at MC2 is a dynamic and creative group with about 30 members working in an international and collaborative atmosphere. We perform both curiosity-driven and applied-research in the areas of optoelectronics, silicon photonics, and fiber-optic systems. We enjoy a state-of-the-art laboratory for fiber-optic communications and have access to in-house cleanroom facilities to manufacture photonic devices engineered at the nanoscale. Part of our recent research efforts focus on chip-scale frequency combs, silicon nitride photonics and next-generation optical communication systems featuring ultra-fast data rates (>1 Pb/s).
We have taken the strategic decision to strengthen the area of integrated photonics with the recruitment of a tenure-track Assistant Professor.
Assistant Professor in integrated photonics
We have recently established an excellence center in the area of integrated photonics, supported by the Swedish Research Council (see META-PIX). To support the long-term competitiveness and development in this area, we are now seeking outstanding candidates for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position who will pursue a strong and international leading research programme related to integrated photonics technologies. We particularly welcome applications from junior researchers that will bring complementary expertise.
We offer you the chance to design a unique and autonomous research programme, networking with specialists, students and entrepreneurs across disciplines and departments. Additionally, the successful candidate will receive competitive start-up funding, relocation support, leadership programmes, mentoring, etc.
The appointment as Assistant Professor is an entry-level faculty position with tenure-track whereby the employee has the opportunity to acquire both pedagogical and scientific qualifications. Each new Assistant Professor at Chalmers is a strategic recruitment, with tenure track. An Assistant Professor is expected to improve his or her ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, to publish scientific articles, and to develop abilities in teaching and supervision, by means of both practical training and independent study. One assessment will be conducted after two years, and an additional assessment for granting tenure will be conducted in conjunction with the period of appointment reaching its conclusion.
Key responsibilities and expectations
We strongly encourage applicants with a research profile in integrated photonics that complements existing expertise within the department and fosters collaboration with other core areas, such as quantum and high-speed electronics. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to, integrated lasers, high-speed modulation/detection, heterogeneous integration or inverse design techniques.
You will contribute by:
- Actively developing a distinct line of research through independent projects.
- Contributing to education at all levels.
- Supervising masters and doctoral students.
- Raising external research funds.
- Participating in joint departmental and university-wide undertakings.
- Leading dissemination activities in integrated photonics.
- Participating in national and international collaborations.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you have a doctoral degree in a relevant field not older than 7 years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
We are looking for candidates who are interested in building a research group and attracting external funding and who are interested in research and education. You are open-minded and interested in collaborating across borders within and outside Chalmers. You also have interest in - and experience from - teaching and supervision as well as a post-doctoral or equivalent stay at an institution other than the one where the PhD was awarded. Teamwork, leadership, organizational and entrepreneurial skills are clear advantages.
You have:
- Conducted research at the highest international level, demonstrated by e.g. publications in the leading journals of the field and/or presentations at leading conferences.
- Documented experience in integrated photonics by design, evaluation and/or manufacturing.
- Demonstrated ability to establish national and international collaborations.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, in English.
For a full description of the qualification requirements for an Assistant professor position at Chalmers, please consult our Appointment regulations, Chapter 6.4.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Application procedure
To read more about what we offer at Chalmers and apply to this position, please CLICK HERE to apply via Chalmers website.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: April 15, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Victor Torres Company
