2024-08-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Assistant Principal / Biträdande Rektor
Focus on grades 4-9
This is an exciting role for an ambitious Assistant Principal to join our excellent school. It is a highly visible leadership role with extraordinary expectations.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan Täby (IEST) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. Our students are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Do you see solutions, work effectively with others and get people on board towards achieving common goals? If so, this presents an excellent opportunity for you, where your abilities will be given space to grow and develop.
IES Täby is a popular school for students from grades 4 through 9, with about 1300 students and 138 employees spread across two campuses: one 4-6 and the other 7-9 with approximately 650 students on each campus. This role is dynamic and requires a team player who can work alongside other Senior Leadership Team members composed of the Principal, Assistant Principals and an Administrative Manager to lead Sweden's largest Grundskola. Whilst we operate as one school, administratively, we have a 4-6 (Junior School) and a 7-9 (Senior School) division. Ideally, the Assistant Principal candidate will be bilingual in Swedish and English.
Role:
• The Assistant Principal (4-9) is to support the Principal in all matters related to the academic and social success of students at IES Täby.
• Deliver the Basic defining policy document.
The Assistant Principal (4-9) in collaboration with the other Assistant Principals is authorised to:
1. To lead, observe, advise and evaluate staff and to be a resource and support for all staff in their everyday work.
2. Mentor/Lead the work of our Student Care Coordinators, Academic Manager / Coordinators, HoYs and HoDs in their roles as leaders.
3. Lead, observe, advise and assist the Student Care Team work and the Academic Team work.
4. Monitor the overall academic, social and psychological school environment and take action when necessary.
5. Conduct performance dialogue with teaching staff.
6. Review and update school-wide plans like Plan against abusive treatment, Emergency Plan, Crisis Plan, etc.
7. In coordination with the other Assistant Principals initiate and document investigations of students in need of extra adjustments and/or specialised support and remedial programs .
8. In coordination with the other Assistant Principals initiate and document investigations of students exposed/involved in abusive treatment.
9. In coordination with the Assistant Principals initiate and document investigations of students exposed/involved in high and problematic absence.
Duties and Responsibilities:
A. Administrative management and organization of Student Care and Academics within a section of the school.
B. Teaching, Learning and Assessment of staff.
C. Support students in their personal well-being and social/academic development.
D. Working with the other Assistant Principals, lead and coordinate the Heads of Year and Student Care Coordinators
E. Working with the other Assistant Principals, lead and coordinate the Heads of Department and Academic Manager / Coordinators.
Who are you? / Vem är du?
• You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school.
• You have a good structural ability to plan, execute and deliver results for the improvement processes that IES Täby is currently embarking on.
• You are a safe and stable person and leader for others
• You have a good ability to communicate to be able to build: professional relationships, understanding and to make employees, parents and students feel safe.
• You think ahead, plan for the long term and base your decisions with a holistic perspective.
• You are flexible and adaptable to change, whilst following through on outcomes.
• You enjoy working with young people and thrive in the school environment.
Requirements/ Kravprofil
• Prior experience in leading others in a similar school environment
• Relevant pedagogic degree/education that you may be able to draw fromExperience of working in an International School or bilingual school is an advantage and you should be fluent in English and ideally Swedish and possess relevant education and experience in leadership.
Application
The recruitment process will be taking place with interviews and more during the afternoon of 18/7, of 19/7 and of 22/7 at IES Täby or digitally. Interviews are conducted continuously during the application period, and the position may be filled before the application period ends.
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: maria.hamnstrom.taby@engelska.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://taby.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Täby
Maria Hamnström maria.hamnstrom.taby@engelska.se
8827109