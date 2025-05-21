Ass. Director Integrated Bioanalysis
2025-05-21
Would you like to be part of a team that is at the leading edge of bioanalysis and omics technologies? Do you aspire to work in a world-leading, innovative and cross-functional environment? Are you looking to join a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
We are seeking for a motivated and passionate individual to join us as an Associate Director, EUDiscovery Bioanalysis, Quantitative Mass Spectrometry, in our Integrated Bioanalysis (IBA) organization within Clinical Pharmacology and safety sciences (CPSS). Leading a European-based team by example, you will support ADC and biopharmaceutical drugdiscovery and development, Multi-omic studies as well as biomarker assessments for critical projects within the AstraZeneca portfolio employing mass spectrometry-based approaches. You will work at the forefront of bioanalytical sciences and play a key role in the development and progression of new medicines to the market. We are looking for an enthusiastic and innovative team player with experience of line management and detailed knowledge of Bioanalysis LC-MS workflows and demonstrated hands-on experience. You will need to use your experience and consistent track record to design, develop and deliver robust bioanalytical strategies and associated bioanalytical methods; you will need to ensure that assays are shown to be fit-for-intended purpose and provide data that will allow project teams to make informed decisions with confidence. As a Subject Matter Expert, you will be responsible for enhancing the iBA reputation for scientific excellence by presenting at internal and external meetings, and publishing manuscripts. You will be expected to represent the department on multidiscipline, cross functional, drug development teams and work alongside colleagues & stakeholders across iBA and CPSS functions and partner organisations. The position will be based at our vibrant strategic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you will do, your main accountabilities will be to:
Lead a team of bioanalytical and mass spectrometry experts, based in the UK and Sweden, in non-GXP bioanalysis of large molecules
Develop novel quantitative mass spectrometry workflows combining digestion-based or intact molecule analysis to address sophisticated bioanalytical challenges related to drug discovery and development for ADC, oligonucleotide and other drug modalities in a variety of biological matrices
Elaborate, validate/qualify state-of-the-art mass spectrometry assays in support of pharmacokinetic, toxicokinetic, pharmacodynamic, mechanistic, safety, prognostic and diagnostic biomarkers
Lead internal/external collaborative projects working together with safety scientist, pharmacologists, toxicologists, imaging scientists, pathologists, data scientists and translational science experts across global AstraZeneca teams
Support effective project planning and project management, from sample arrival through to assisting with reports to collaborators
Operate, maintain and troubleshoot a variety of recent instruments
Serve as functional representative/expert on multidisciplinary project teams
Adhere to established Standard Operating Procedures, industry practice and regulatory guidance as appropriate
Contribute to validation/qualification protocols and reports, bioanalytical reports, clinical study reports, as appropriate
Requirements:
PhD in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry or related field with a strong expertise in mass spectrometry for bioanalysis and antibody drug conjugates
Innovative and influential bioanalytical leader capable of defining, leading and implementing robust bioanalytical strategies, risk mitigations and solutions to challenges in support of diverse project teams
In depth knowledge of bioA/biomarker concepts such of "context of use or fit for purpose assay validation/qualification
5+ years of relevant industry/biotech experience in mass spectrometry-based bioanalysis
Experience of leading teams, with proven ability to coach, mentor and manage people to successfully deliver to projects
Excellent skills in study design, implementation of challenging and innovative LC-MS assays and data interpretation in the field of biomolecule characterization and/or multi-omics
Hands-on experience in the operation of high resolution (qTOF, IMS-TOF, Orbitrap) and QqQ instruments and demonstrated experience with various acquisition modes (DDA, DIA, PRM, MRM, etc)
Proven track record of sample preparation and data acquisition method development and optimization and strong record of productivity and scientific publications
Excellent organizational, documentation and technical writing skills, excellent command of English (written and oral) and strong communication and interpersonal skills
Desirable:
Experience with a broad array of multiomics techniques including, but not limited to, proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomic, RNAseq, cell- painting or genomics applications
Background in bioinformatics/statistical analysis
Familiarity with biomarker discovery and validation and with drug metabolite identification and profiling studies
Applied knowledge of bioanalytical techniques that would strengthen the departments bioA toolbox e.g., Flow Cytometry, HPLC-MS/MS, high sensitivity immunoassay platforms, qRT-PCR, dd-PCR
Contributed to regulatory submission documentation such as INDs, CTAs, IBs, ISI and/or NDAs/BLAs and experience in regulatory authority responses across multiple geographies
*
Proven experience of operational streamlining and use of innovation tools, such as AI, within the workplace Ersättning
