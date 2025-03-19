Asic Verification Engineer
2025-03-19
Do you want to work with the core of a global tech company's business? How would it feel to be in a team that verifies that one thing our product portfolio depends on? With us in the ASIC verification team, you will be able to do just that! We are now looking for passionate senior engineers to join our group of dedicated and competent ASIC Verification Engineers!
The ASIC Verification Team
We verify in-house developed hardware IPs and subsystems. Our team takes pride in delivering top-quality work using the latest techniques. As a team member, you will have ample opportunities to learn and grow in a creative and collaborative environment.
Axis has a long history of developing integrated circuits for our products. The series of ARTPEC chips is a cornerstone in most Axis products, as discussed here: Axis System-On-Chip. The ASIC department is currently working on developing the 10th generation of the ARPTEC SoC using the most modern chip technology available. See also The history of ARTPEC.
The ASIC verification team ensures that the ARTPEC chips are working correctly. To do this, we use simulation as well as formal methods. Verifying complex chip designs requires the use of specialized and advanced techniques.
The team is relatively small (20+), and you will have the possibility to work with a wide variety of tasks and hardware modules. As we work with agile methods, you will be part of a group that collaborates closely to meet our goals.
Who do we look for?
We are looking for an experienced/senior engineer with at least two years of experience in ASIC design or verification, with a talent for programming. We assume that your main focus has been Coverage-driven Constrained Random Verification using SystemVerilog and UVM, on module and/or sub-system levels.
You also have a genuine interest in programming, e.g. Python. We regularly implement and maintain efficient software tools that are essential for our verification process.
You enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with co-workers. You want to be part of a competent and creative team that loves to solve problems together, and we are sure that we are that team!
Bonus points for
* Formal verification, including e.g. connectivity checking and formal property verification
* Programming in Python, C, C++ or SystemC
* Transaction Level Modeling (TLM)
* Clock-domain crossing verification
Your role
We emphasize continuous improvement for each individual person and the team as a whole. Part of this requires continuously following new developments in ASIC verification since this field continues to develop rapidly. Work tasks may therefore include investigating new verification technologies or evaluating new tools. There are also opportunities to write papers and present at international conferences.
Our verification environments are quite elaborate, so developing and maintaining them requires a good understanding of digital hardware as well as software engineering principles. In particular, we make extensive use of object-oriented frameworks. Debugging and identifying potential problems in the hardware design is also a fundamental part of the job.
Our in-house developed hardware often implements functions such as image processing, graphical transforms, and computer vision. As a verification engineer, you will have the opportunity to grow your knowledge related to such algorithms.
Ready to act?
We hope you are really inspired by the job description and found a potential match! We are looking forward to receiving your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with Per Dagermo, Engineering Manager for the ASIC Verification team, at +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously so don 't wait to send in your application!
This recruitment is handled solely by Axis Communications AB, and we politely but firmly decline all calls from recruitment and consulting companies regarding this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
