Art Director - Starbreeze AB - Formgivarjobb i Stockholm

Starbreeze AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-07Starbreeze is now looking for an Art Director to lead the next evolution of Payday.As Art Director you will be responsible for representing the familiar, evolving the brand and delivering the fantasy to players in unexpected ways. This role will require you to inspire others, both as a leader and as an Artist.As a key partner in production execution you'll serve as a motivational catalyst and conduit of communication for all departments . As an Artist and visionary, your concepts, guidance and support will define the look and ensure that all teams are creating a cohesive Payday experience.The ideal candidate will have extensive experience developing AAA games in an Art Director role, with a deep understanding of art pipelines and look development, and you will be adept at facilitating cross-team development and collaboration.Our team is ripe with opportunities to take on and this candidate must possess a desire to embrace new challenges and nurture a fun and inspiring environment!Job Tasks:Create and champion visual direction and serve as an ambassador for the Payday brand;Set the creative vision, including style, tone and visual language across all facets of the Payday game and universe;Create concepts and other benchmark assets that inspire, and set the bar for production;Collaborate with functional directors to facilitate and manage alignment between studio, department and project needs;Compile or produce reference material which shapes the visual narrative and guides content teams in it's execution;Make presentations regarding art direction, process, goals and results;Partner with Studio leadership to help achieve both the short and long-term goals of the Studio and ensure team's are healthy and growing artistically;Drives continuous improvement of studio processes in an effort to attract & retain talent and secure a culture of growth.Must Have:A strong track record working as an Art Director, ideally with 8+ years leading and influencing AAA game teams;Proven capacity to visualise and evolve existing brands, and successfully delivering them from concept to execution;A desire to work closely with game design and tech to ensure the game vision and player experience are realized;Excellent written, verbal and visual communication skills.Good to have:A background in or strong knowledge of 3D modeling and sculpting pipelines, within a willingness to teach through doing.To be successful in this position you are:An experienced people leader who understands the competencies of your team, what you need to excel and how to inspire great performance.Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad: We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and portfolio, and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible; selection and interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resumé, portfolio and cover letter in English. All applications must include a resumé and cover letter to be considered.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Starbreeze AB5676369