Area Supervisor (61239)
2024-12-19
Do you want to shape a big part of the green energy production in Sweden? Are you a leader who thrives in large innovative companies where you can truly contribute and develop leaders? Are you used to making decisions, encouraging innovation, and motivating others? Vestas Sweden is looking for a key person to join a growing operation in what is an important area of our Service business.
NCE > SBU NCE Service > Field Team Leads Sweden South
The Vestas Northern Central Europe (NCE) business unit is responsible for the Sales, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout the NCE region. NCE aims to stand out as a business unit in the company and as a great environment to work. As the Area Supervisor you will be the immediate manager for a group of 8 - 10 team leads in the South region of Sweden, reporting directly to the Area Manager of Sweden South. The role will oversee our front-line operations team, working on some of the most high-profile onshore wind farms within the Swedish renewables industry, as well as collaborating with departments across Vestas globally to contribute to solid performance and development.
Responsibilities
The role is responsible for supervising the performance in their area and coordinating both operational and management aspects cross-functionally to improve both customer and employee experience. The role is working closely with the customer service team and internal planning functions to meet your goals and KPIs. In addition, the responsibilities include:
Strategic short- and long-term planning for the South area
Guide your organization and team through change and improvement initiatives
Execution of the company strategy by setting operational goals for the operational units under your management, assuring quality of reporting and constantly looking for ways to optimize on safety, quality and cost
Supervising and building a motivated and capable team of Field Supervisors in close collaboration with the Area Manager and the Area Supervisor in North Sweden
Analysis of operational and financial data, making necessary changes and improvements
Seeking ways to improve collaboration cross-functionally
Ensuring effective communication in the organization
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe that you bring the following experience:
Several years of credible people management experience, for instance of leading leaders
Experience of change management and performance management
Experience of operational environments
Experience managing a budget and directing improvements through effective business cases
Educational background within business or technical field, or equivalent work experience
Fluency in English and Swedish
Experienced user of the Microsoft Office suite
Competencies
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are/have:
A people-oriented person with good communication and networking skills towards a variety of target groups
Solid organizational skills, the ability to prioritize and change focus as per the needs of the business
Customer centric approach
Good stakeholder management abilities
Comfortable with direction and expectation setting within Vestas' quality, safety and cost goals as well as maintaining standards
Comfortable with obtaining and knowing how to secure results through others
The Vestas values and behaviours Simplicity, Collaboration, Accountability and Passion are something you want to be part of promoting through leading by example
What we offer
We offer an interesting job with skilled professional and personal development possibilities as well as an attractive benefits package. We are a group of skilled colleagues who focus on wind energy and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers. You will work in an open and varied environment with competent and positive colleagues who are prepared to support when needed. By joining Vestas, you can embark on a career with a respected wind energy company in a growing and thriving industry.
Additional information
The location of this position can be remote throughout Southern Sweden with the possibility to work out of the nearest Vestas warehouse. Our regional Head office is in Malmö where the position also can be based. Travelling will be required, about 80 days per year is to be expected. During the first period you will be introduced by your peer in North Sweden and the Area Manager. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply as soon as possible, but no later than January 18, 2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact Area Manager Sweden South, Jan Vibild, at +45 50834500 or Recruiter Linnéa Holm: linho@vestas.com
