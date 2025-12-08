Arbetsledare
2025-12-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
We are looking for new cleaners in Skåne. Are you our next star?
Your profile
We are looking for someone who likes to work independently and is driven by quality and customer service. You are punctual and responsible, with an eye for details and a positive attitude.
About the role
As a team leader at Nordic services group AB, you are responsible for cleaning our customers' homes to the highest quality. Your mission is always to provide the best service possible. You work independently and are responsible for your clients' satisfaction.
Your work tasks include:
Vacuuming and dusting.
Mopping floors and cleaning surfaces.
Strengthening, folding, and washing clothes.
Changing bedsheets and making the bed.
Give the customer's home that little extra touch.
You should:
Have previous experience from a service profession.
Speak and understand basic Swedish or English.
Be able to work flexible hours, Monday - Friday, between 8 - 17.
Have a driver's license and access to your own car.
We offer
Fixed salary every month
A permanent position with a 50-100 % employment rate.
Wellness allowance.
Training in cleaning, with a focus on your development.
Great career opportunities and growth
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07
E-post: arnelahodja@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kontakt
Arnela hodja arnelahodja@gmail.com 0730483999 Jobbnummer
9634510