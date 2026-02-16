Applied Physics Engineer
2026-02-16
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Department Lead.
We're looking for a curious and driven Development R&D Engineer to join ABB's team working with high-speed synchronous machines-from large motors to generators and synchronous condensers.
In this role, you'll work across a mix of mechanical and thermal engineering challenges, supporting sales and order execution while contributing to both short- and long-term R&D projects. No two days look the same, and you'll have plenty of opportunities to grow, innovate, and make a real impact.
Your main focus will be hands-on technical calculations in physics, mechanics, mechanical dynamics, and thermo-mechanics, using both analytical methods and tools like MATLAB and FEM. Knowledge in electromagnetics is a plus.
If you enjoy solving complex problems, collaborating across teams, and contributing to meaningful engineering solutions in an open and inclusive environment, we'd love to hear from you.
Responsibilities
Perform technical calculations within physics, mechanics, mechanical dynamics, and thermo-mechanics using hand calculations, MATLAB, and FEM analysis.
Provide sales and order support through technical advice, calculations, and analysis.
Present, document, and communicate engineering results internally and externally to customers.
Take ownership of tasks and work cross-functionally to solve complex engineering challenges and balance contrasting goals.
Contribute to long-term R&D targets and participate in execution of development activities.
Qualifications
University degree at master's level in a relevant field, e.g., Engineering Physics (Teknisk Fysik), Applied Mechanics, or similar.
Proven experience with engineering calculations by hand, MATLAB, and FEM tools.
Strong communication skills with the ability to convey technical information clearly.
Fluency in English (spoken and written) and at least basic proficiency in Swedish.
Experience with rotating electrical machines or industrial machinery is considered a strong merit.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
From well-being to retirement, ABB offers benefits that support every stage of your career.
More about us
Recruiting R&D manager: Gunnar Porsby +46 70 3307890
Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is: March 8th.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
