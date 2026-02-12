Application Specialist- Services
Step into a dynamic role at Dustin where you'll manage and optimize low-code applications across our Services and Support areas. Work closely with a collaborative international team, lead key initiatives, and help shape the future of automation and business solutions through low-code and Power Platform development.
This is what makes the position as Application Specialist- Services unique
• Play a key role in Dustin's Services and Support applications, influencing how we develop, automate, and optimize business processes through low-code/no-code solutions.
• Drive innovation and automation by developing and optimizing low-code/no-code applications, particularly within the Microsoft Power Platform and similar tools.
• Collaborate with a skilled, international team in a dynamic and supportive environment.
The Hiring Manager for the role is Viktor Svennberg, Manager, Services & Support Applications. As a leader, he believes great results come from people who are engaged and motivated, and he create an environment of openness, collaboration, and ownership where everyone feels empowered to take the lead.
You will be part of a highly skilled, cross-country team working on innovative low-code applications, where collaboration, knowledge sharing, and open communication drive successful solutions.
Your role & influence as Application Specialist- Services
Responsibility: You will be responsible for developing, managing, and optimizing low-code/no-code applications that support Dustin's Services and Support operations, ensuring they run smoothly, efficiently, and in line with business needs.
Collaboration: You will collaborate closely with your international team and stakeholders across multiple departments, driving improvements and innovation in how we work with applications and automation.
Core activities:
Take ownership of our low-code/no-code applications, driving stability, improvements, and innovation that directly impact Dustin's strategic goals and digital transformation.
Lead change, incident, and vendor management with the freedom to shape solutions and influence both business and technology stakeholders.
Grow your expertise in low-code/no-code platforms while collaborating with a skilled, international team on exciting automation journeys.
Benefits of joining Dustin
We believe there's more to Dustin than just the benefits listed here. You'll fully understand this once you're with us. Curious? Our Life at Dustin - Dustin Sweden page has you covered.
You can find more of our Swedish benefits below in the vacancy.
This is what we imagine you bring
We envision you as a curious and driven individual who is self-motivated, communicative, and collaborative, with solid experience in application and project management, and a strong ability to take ownership and guide stakeholders toward impactful solutions.
Additionally, it's nice that you bring:
A bachelor's degree level of working and thinking.
Experience with low-code/no-code applications within Microsoft Power Platform
Experience with tools such as FileMaker or Airtable
Technical skills in application management and project coordination, with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Knowledge of Swedish/ Dutch.
What can you expect next?
To ensure a fair recruitment process free from unconscious bias, we handle your application anonymously and do not accept cover letters. Please refrain from sending one, so that the selection is based solely on professional competencies. We expect the following steps in the recruitment process:
Telephone screening with TA Partner, Filippa
First interview with the Hiring Manager, Viktor
Second/ Technical interview with other possible future colleagues.
Final Interview with Director, Application Management, Sara.
Professional references.
For questions about the position, please contact the TA Partner, Filippa via e-mail: filippa.olivecrona@dustin.com
.
Please note that for this specific job, we don 't provide any relocation or work permit sponsorship support.
