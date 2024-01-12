Application Specialist Heat Transfer
AB Tetra Pak / Processoperatörsjobb / Lund Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Lund
2024-01-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of people's lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who want to work with people like us.
With world's leading technology, our key components are key to secure food safety and play an important role on sustainability for our customers. Product category heat exchanger is within Business Stream Key Components under Business Sector Channel Management & Key Components.
Job Summary
As Application Specialist Heat Transfer, you will be part of a team that handles the design, sizing and calculations of Tetra Pak Heat Exchangers. These types include Plate Heat Exchangers, Tubular Heat Exchangers, Scraped Surface and Coiled Heat Exchangers. Heat Transfer is a unique area where mechanical excellence combined with deep knowledge of thermal calculations and applications are a key to our leadership in liquid food processing.
You will need to understand customer needs and give input to new requirements for R&D. You will work independently as well as in the Thermal Design Support Team. As you will work with all areas globally, you will quickly get a wide network within Tetra Pak.
This position will be located in Lund, Sweden and reporting to the Thermal Design Support Team Manager.
We expect approx. 10% travelling is included in this position.
What you will do
Plate, Tubular and Coiled heat exchangers design in TPCAS and Quantum 5
Organizing and delivering training courses for heat exchangers
Expand/deploy application knowledge within dairy, beverage, prepared food, etc.
Support Markets and central organizations with trouble shooting and application related issues
Application and calculation support for BPU standards
Heat exchanger design support for PDC trials
Support the claim process where necessary.
Contribute to technology vision upon request
Build, share and develop competence area
Participate in internal networks
Participate in technology scouting
Assure selection and application of technology in projects and processes
Contribute to technology value by IPR
Contribute to set standards, best practices and guidelines.
We believe you are
We believe that you are a person with lot of energy, autonomy, strong drive for results and ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you, and capability to handle conflicts and finding common grounds in challenging situations. Furthermore, you are business oriented and customer focused and have a strong interest in food applications.
You probably have a university degree within science and engineering, and/or food technology, combined with work experience of at least 3 years from the food industry
Experiences or background from flow or thermal design is merit.
The candidate of the position will be expected to sit on a profound knowledge of thermal calculations and application knowledge and thermal calculation tools.
It is important that you have knowledge in dairy products, as well as in beverages combined with a good technical understanding.
You should have a proven understanding of the physical and chemical behavior of dairy products and beverages.
Having worked with customers is a merit. As our customers will be from all over the world, a very good command of English, both written and oral is required. Knowledge in other languages is a merit.
We Offer You
You will be part of a global leading company where our vision is to make food safe and available everywhere. We can offer you highly skilled and passionate colleagues, and a challenging and high paced work environment where our employees take great pride from protecting food to protecting the planet. You will work in a market leading company which offers continuous training and development opportunities in a trendy, comfortable and activity-based office environment.
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-01-26
To know more about the position contact Jimmy Moons +3224676864
Questions about your application contact Zoiya Hafeez at +92 30 00 70 7620
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8389382