Application Consultant
2025-02-21
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Vattenfall is striving to be a data driven business and that all starts with having knowledgeable, enthusiastic and curious PI Consultant that can use their expertise to provide stable, performant and easy to use solutions. You will be reporting to the Manager Information Systems.
As a PI Consultant you would maintain and monitor and develop applications and tools to support power plant processes in our core business.
Process Information Management Solutions are necessary to ensure secure operations of Vattenfall plants. In addition Reporting and Analytics is gaining more and more importance. PIM solutions offer new functionality to support this. In future PIM, TechBI and Analytics will be strongly interlinked. In this Business will be enabled to adjust and grow based on better and new information. New technologies like cloud, MS Azure and different platforms have been introduced. PIM solutions will need to make use of IoT Platforms. Existing solutions need to be updated, extended, complemented or replaced.
Tasks:
Application Consultant for Process Information Management
Analytics on technical data
Application Maintenance
Participation in projects
Coordination with technical teams
Close contact with end-users to support their day to day business
Qualifications
Experience with Aveva PI
Experience with Analytics and Business Intelligence
Experience in IT application operation and maintenance
Preferable:
Knowledge of power plant processes
Ability to oversee and manage IT landscape for power plants
Knowledge of and experience with SCADA systems
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Stockholm, Luleå, Katowice
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Edwin Heinen, edwin.heinen@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
.
We welcome your application no later than 23-03-2025.
