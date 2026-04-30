AP/AR manager needed!
Perido AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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Are you an experienced leader with a strong drive and a strategic mindset? Do you excel in cross-cultural environments and enjoy working collaboratively to deliver results? Then this could be the next step in your career.
About the position
We are looking for an AP/AR manager for our client, an innovative mobility organization operating within the automotive industry, with a strong focus on digital solutions, connectivity, and flexible car usage models. It is known for challenging traditional ownership structures by offering subscription-based and shared mobility services. You will be working from the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
The role acts as the responsible manager for AP and AR service owners, the AR lead, and the SAP Change Manager, while also overseeing the relationship with the Shared Service Center (ISSF) in terms of SLAs, performance, and governance. The AP/AR Manager supports the team through coaching and guidance, ensuring effective collaboration with the SSC and acting as a key coordination point for both improvement initiatives and operational issues. The role also includes providing hands-on operational support when needed, as well as ensuring efficient processes and compliance with accounting principles.
Key responsibilities:
Act as manager for AP/AR service owners, AR lead, and SAP Change Manager
Oversee performance, SLAs, and governance with Shared Service Center (ISSF)
Provide coaching, guidance, and support to the AP/AR team
Act as key coordinator for improvement projects and operational issues related to the SSC
Support operational work when needed
Ensure efficient AP and AR processes are maintained
Provide guidance on accounting principles and process optimization
Foster a positive and collaborative team environment
Ensure timely execution of Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable processes
Secure seamless AP/AR workflows between company entities and the Shared Services Center
Your characteristics
The role requires a senior professional with strong drive and proven experience in leading teams. The ideal candidate is a collaborative and structured individual with excellent cross-cultural communication skills. A strategic mindset combined with a solution-oriented and result-driven approach is essential to succeed in the role and to effectively navigate complex, international environments.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Master's degree in accounting
Good understanding of AR and AP processes and ability to translate them into efficient flows in SAP
Strong knowledge of accounting principles, local GAAP, and IFRS
Excellent knowledge in SAP knowledge of best practices
3+ years of hands-on experience working with SAP, including SAP FICO
Deep knowledge of OtC- and PtP-processes
Experience of working with Shared Service Centers
Experience of change management
Ability to identify process improvements and ensure regulatory compliance
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-18. Start 2026-06-01.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations.
Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35813 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35813". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9886730