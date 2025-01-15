Android Platform Developer
2025-01-15
Are you passionate about technology and eager to work in projects that push theboundaries of innovation? Do you excel in fast-paced environments where new ideasare not just welcomed, but actively embraced? We're looking for a talented engineer tojoin our team and leverage your diverse skill set to drive impactful solutions.
Working as a Android Platform Developer
For our client within the product industry we are seeking for a experiencedAndroid Platform Developer. You will joina dedicated team of engineers who constantly push the boundaries of what's possible, united by a shared passion for innovation. Our client has a inclusive culture thatvalues teamwork, personal growth, and shared responsibility.
ResponsibilitiesAs an integral part of the development team, you will:
Collaborate with colleagues to contribute to the entire product development lifecycle
Drive the development of assigned work packages
Safeguard maintainability and code quality
Support the team with design reviews and code reviews
Facilitate knowledge sharing and team collaboration
Maintain project documentation
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client, located in Gothenburg and starting as soon as possible.
You will be coached by a mentor at our client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications We are looking for individuals passionate about HW solutions, Android developmentand working in tight collaboration with customer projects.Key qualifications include:
Minimum4 years of experience from a similar role
Automotive infotainment HW solutions. GMSL, Automotive Ethernet, FPD Link,
Linux Kernel development, device drivers
Java, Kotlin, C, C++, Python
Jenkins
Knowledge of Qualcomm CPUs is a bonus
Good knowledge in Swedish, both verbal and written
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Molly Rytter at molly.rytter@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
