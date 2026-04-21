Android Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a team working on a native Android application with a strong focus on modern Android development. This is a hands-on assignment where you will help build and improve the app using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose, while contributing to how the solution evolves over time.
The role suits you if you enjoy staying close to the code and want to work in an environment where architecture, performance, and continuous learning matter. You will work with topics such as architecture standards, memory profiling, and optimization, while adapting to changing technical direction and new AI-related ways of working. It is an interesting opportunity for you if you want to combine practical Android development with influence on quality and technical direction.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain a native Android application using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.
You will work with Compose Navigation to build clear and scalable app flows.
You will contribute to architecture standards and help keep the codebase structured and maintainable.
You will analyze and improve app performance through memory profiling and optimization.
You will collaborate in a fast-moving environment where architecture and technical priorities may change over time.
You will stay close to the implementation and take ownership in a fully hands-on engineering role.
RequirementsStrong skills in Jetpack Compose.
Experience with Compose Navigation.
Solid Android development experience with Kotlin.
Experience working with architecture standards.
Knowledge of memory profiling and optimization.
You learn quickly and adapt well to changing architecture and AI paradigms.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7609599-1958837". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9867658