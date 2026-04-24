Android Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will work hands-on with a native Android application in a consumer-facing retail environment where performance, usability, and code quality matter at scale. The assignment focuses on building and refining modern Android solutions with Jetpack Compose and Kotlin, while contributing to architecture standards and a stable, high-performing app experience.
You will be part of a setting where architecture is evolving and new AI paradigms are influencing how teams work and build products. This role suits you if you enjoy learning quickly, adapting to change, and staying close to the code. It is an interesting opportunity to make a real impact on a widely used mobile product with modern Android technology.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and improve features in a native Android application using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.
You will work with Compose Navigation to build clear and maintainable user flows.
You will contribute to architecture standards and help keep the codebase scalable and consistent.
You will analyze memory usage, profile performance, and drive optimization work to improve app quality.
You will collaborate in a fully hands-on role where you quickly adapt to changing architecture and new ways of working.
RequirementsStrong experience with Android development.
Strong experience with Kotlin.
Strong experience with Jetpack Compose.
Experience with Compose Navigation.
Knowledge of architecture standards, memory profiling, and optimization.
You learn quickly and adapt well to changing architecture and AI paradigms.
You enjoy working in a 100% hands-on role.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635269-1965942". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9874772