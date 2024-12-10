Android Developer
2024-12-10
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts use our app or website and we have many of the biggest names in aviation as business customers.
We are looking for a talented Android developer to join Flightradar24, further expanding the team working on the world's most popular flight tracking app. You will play an important role in our mobile team, implementing new features, improving performance and modernizing our codebase. Above all, your work will impact the way millions of users experience Flightradar24 every day.
Note that this position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Work alongside a team of 4 Android developers and 4 iOS developers
Collaborate with our mobile team, including developers, designers, QA and our product owner, to find end-to-end solutions to important problems and features
Contribute to development of features, refactoring and modernizing our app, and maintaining a high-quality codebase
Deliver modern, testable and maintainable code adhering to best practices in Android development
Add to, and enhance, our comprehensive automated test suite
Participate in knowledge sharing with the other developers in the team
Coordinate releases of our Android app, rotated within the team on a regular cycle
Who you are
You have at least 4 years of professional Android app development experience, preferably on apps with a large user base
You have a good understanding of Kotlin and are comfortable using it as your main language for development
You have the ability to read, understand and modify existing Java code
You have prior experience with XML layouts and/or Jetpack Compose
You have prior experience with Android code architectures such as MVVM, Clean Architecture or MVI and Reactive Programming
You care about quality and know what it means to ship high-quality code
You are passionate about Android development and have an eagerness to learn
You have strong experience with writing automated tests - including unit and screenshot tests
You have prior experience with CI/CD tools
You have strong attention to detail
You have strong written and spoken English
You have prior experience with Google Play Services APIs, Firebase APIs or Google Maps APIs (desirable)
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Being part of a diverse team with over 30 nationalities and 6 continents represented, with English being our main language
