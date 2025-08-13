Android Automotive Software Developer
2025-08-13
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
At AFRY, we develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions for vehicles, systems, functions, and attributes to clients in the automotive industry. Our customers include both established OEMs, innovative startups, and Tier 1 system suppliers.
We are currently seeking experienced software developers who are passionate about shaping the next generation of infotainment systems based on Google's Android Automotive OS.
As an Android Automotive Software Developer, you will work on software development across both application and native layers of the Android stack for infotainment systems. You will collaborate closely with UX designers and other stakeholders to define a seamless, end-to-end user experience. You'll be part of a team with full responsibility-from design and architecture to documentation, development, verification, and validation. At AFRY, you'll also have the opportunity to contribute actively to innovation by generating new ideas and solutions.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with the following background and skills:
M.Sc. in Software Engineering or equivalent experience gained through years of professional practice
Solid experience in Android application and platform development, including work with AOSP and the AOSP build system
Familiarity with modern app architectural patterns such as MVP, MVVM, and layered architecture
Experience working with automotive communication buses
Strong programming skills in Android Java, C++, and Python
Good knowledge of Android testing frameworks such as JUnit, Espresso, and Mockito
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Proven experience working with a Swedish OEM within the automotive industry
Currently residing in Sweden today
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience in Embedded Linux development
Familiarity with Continuous Integration (CI) tools and workflows
Possession of a Swedish B-class driving license
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Last date to apply: 15 September 2025
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd - Section Managerdaniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
