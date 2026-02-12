Android Automotive Software Developer
Company Description
AFRY offers services in engineering, design, digitalization, and advisory. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure, creating value for future generations. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Our shared principles - Result driven, Client centric, Empowering, and Accountable - guide how we work, develop, and succeed together. Join us in accelerating the transition to a sustainable society.
Job Description
At AFRY, we develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions for vehicles, systems, functions, and attributes to clients in the automotive industry. Our customers include both established OEMs, innovative startups, and Tier 1 system suppliers.
We are currently seeking experienced software developers who are passionate about shaping the next generation of infotainment systems based on Google's Android Automotive OS.
As an Android Automotive Software Developer, you will work on software development across both application and native layers of the Android stack for infotainment systems. You will collaborate closely with UX designers and other stakeholders to define a seamless, end-to-end user experience. You'll be part of a team with full responsibility-from design and architecture to documentation, development, verification, and validation. At AFRY, you'll also have the opportunity to contribute actively to innovation by generating new ideas and solutions.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with the following background and skills:
M.Sc. in Software Engineering or equivalent experience gained through years of professional practice
Solid experience in Android application and platform development, including work with AOSP and the AOSP build system
Familiarity with modern app architectural patterns such as MVP, MVVM, and layered architecture
Experience working with automotive communication buses
Strong programming skills in Android, Kotlin, C++, and Python
Good knowledge of Android testing frameworks such as JUnit, Espresso, and Mockito
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Mandatory qualifications:
Proven experience working with a Swedish OEM within the automotive industry
Currently residing in Sweden today
Possession of a Swedish B-class driving license
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience in Embedded Linux development
Familiarity with Continuous Integration (CI) tools and workflows
DevOps
Additional Information
At AFRY, you are given the opportunity to grow in an inspiring and innovative environment where you can develop both professionally and personally. We value our employees' well-being and offer secure employment with competitive benefits. AFRY places strong emphasis on competence development, and we provide both internal and external training opportunities to help you continue growing within your field.
We are flexible regarding your start date. You are welcome to contact us even if you have just started considering a job change and are not quite there yet. We would be happy to tell you more about our operations and future opportunities, as we continuously seek new colleagues.
For all recruitments at AFRY, an ID check, reference check, and verification of education are always conducted as a standard procedure. Please feel free to read more about our recruitment process here.
Welcome with your application! Last date to apply: 2026-03-12
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd - Service Area Manager, daniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
We kindly ask not to be contacted by external providers regarding recruitment solutions or similar services, as these are managed according to company-level agreements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
