Analytical Chemist as Researcher
2023-01-18
Do you have a passion for Chemical Analysis and are excited about analytical challenges? In Nouryon's Innovation Center in Stenungsund, Sweden, we develop new and optimized products and now we are seeking an engaged Researcher to join us on our journey to a sustainable future!
Your future role as Researcher
You will be part of the Analysis EMEA Team and perform chemical analyses for product and process development projects. You will work with Wet Chemical Analysis and develop expertise in characterization of surfactants.
Main responsibilities:
Prepare, execute, evaluate, and report analytical requests to support R&D projects.
Perform hands-on laboratory work and general tasks necessary for laboratory operations.
Act as an analytical expert in questions related to product and process development, customer complaints, trouble shooting in production etc.
Take responsibility for development, implementation, and validation of analytical methods.
We believe you bring
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering with relevant experience.
Excellent skills in Wet Chemistry Analyses.
Experience in practical laboratory work and in lab and equipment maintenance and troubleshooting.
Fluency in written and spoken English, Swedish in an advantage.
Great if you have
Experience in analysis of surfactants and in surfactant characterization (determination of critical micelle concentration, contact angle, surface tension, etc.).
Good knowledge and understanding of validation/statistics.
Experience with research and method development.
Good knowledge in organic chemistry.
Good understanding of ISO 17025.
We believe you are
A motivated and passionate chemist enjoying practical work in the laboratory combined with theoretical challenges and customer support. Further, you are result-oriented, reliable and have good communication and interpersonal skills. You are proactive, possess the ability to take own initiatives and enjoy working both independently and in teams.
We offer you
To join a great team of analytical chemists and researchers - a welcoming and diverse team that plays a central role in our R&D activities. You will become part of our global R&D community, be involved in development projects from all business lines and collaborate cross-functionally with supply chain, technical service, and regulatory affairs. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills, contribute with ideas and build a global network within Nouryon.
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a temporary position for app. 9 months on a full-time basis, reporting to Ina Ehlers, Section Manager Analysis EMEA Ina.Ehlers@nouryon.com
based in Stenungsund.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
With the launch of our new Employee Referral Program, we are encouraging you all as valuable Nouryon employees to share talents from your networks to help us to bring in new colleagues with great skills and mindset like yours! A successful referral is a benefit for both you and the company. Here you will find all the necessary information about how it works and how you can contribute to the growth of Nouryon by making a referral!
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Ina Ehlers, Section Manager Analysis EMEA Ina.Ehlers@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Anna-Lena Palm +46 303 851 13
Unionen: Magnus Svensson +46 303 858 38 or Thomas Nilsson +46 303 856 18
#WeAreNouryon
