Analysis Engineer - EDL Component Testing
2026-01-08
We are searching for an Analysis Engineer - EDL Component Testing for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Electric Driveline & Hybrid Department
The Electric Driveline & Hybrid Department is a part of the Vehicle Propulsion Unit that is responsible for the complete electric driveline system, including electrical machine, inverter, transmission, mounts and drive shafts. The department is now facing a truly exciting future, as the company has decided to do in-house development of transmissions and electrical machines that are needed for electrical drivelines in our vehicle programs.
About the company
The team "97775 - Electric Driveline Data Analytics & Component Verification" consists of 15 engineers The subteam "Component verification" consists today of 3 Analysis engineers who run component tests for the driveline both internal VCC and external in different test sites. We test transmission & electric machine components.
What you will do
• Perform component testing of electric driveline components and systems
• Define and analyze design prerequisites
• Participate in early product development phase as well as in the industrialization phase
• Participate in planning and analysis of physical testing
• Fault tracing
• Coordinating external testing
• Create and present testing reports
You and your skills
You are a team player with strong communications skills and a genuine interest in technology. You practice conceptual thinking with a holistic view and act when required. You are a fast learner with an analytical and solution-based mindset. Your technical competence and frequent interaction with different teams creates innovative solutions.
Required skills
• Measurement technology skills
• Measurement data analysis knowledge
• Instrumentation
• Hands-on experience with testing (connecting sensors, etc.)
• Matlab/Simulink
• Excel
• English language
Meritorious: Previous experience in automotive testing, Python, Scripting
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg (Torslanda) through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Torslanda.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
