Analysis Engineer - Durab and Strength Lab
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-11-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
We are looking for a new Analysis Engineer for our Dura and Strength lab at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg.
Dura and Strength lab is responsible delivering quality measurement data and test setups for development and verification of our future products.
We are responsible for maintaining and investing in advanced test equipment, data acquisition systems and measurements devices that enables us to perform a broad range of testing in different climates.
What you'll do
As a Analysis Engineer your main responsibilities are dura and strength testing on component, system, and complete vehicle, deliver quality assured test data, photos, and test reports to internal and external customers.
You will use a variety of software's for example MTS, RPCPro, Codesys, CANoe, DeweSoft, for controlling pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric actuators to design, build and run test rigs together with a test technician.
You will work very closely with test technician and other engineers within different disciplines, such as attribute owners, CAE, design and other analysis engineers. You are responsible for acting as the main link between the customer and the test team. This includes scheduling and hold pre-test meetings with the customer and test team.
You and your skills
We believe you have a BSc or MSc within Mechanical, Mechatronic or Electric Engineering degree in measurement techniques, data collection and signal analysis or previous testing experience, knowledge of measurement technology and data acquisition systems is meritorious.
You will work with testing of mechatronic components, which means you need to simulate CAN communication to replace the car ECU's, use measurement systems and excite loads on test objects with cylinders/actuators. Therefore, it is advantageous if you have knowledge in tools from Vector, Dewesoft, MTS, RPCPro, dSPACE, Festo and know Matlab for analyzes and method development.
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Emma Mårtensson at, emma.martensson@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
We welcome your application before November 18th, 2024.
