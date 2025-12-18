akademisk samordnare
2025-12-18
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
The International English School in Borås is now looking for a driven and goal focused Academic Manager full time for the schools management team June 2026.
Purpose of Position
The role of an academic manager is designed to support the principal in their mission towards ensuring the academic wing of the school is functioning effectively, has a strong understanding of the Swedish grading system and secures the highest academic expectations of its staff and students. Therefore, they work closely with the principal and the assistant principals as a member of the school's management team to maximize learning and student achievement. The Academic Manager also acts as a key academic liaison between school leadership, Heads of Department, and teaching staff. The position manages the administrative operations within academics, the activities affecting the subject departments, the local curriculum, the systematic quality work within academics and particularly, the quality of teaching. As a member of the Academic Manager's group, they attend central meetings at Head Office and liaise with the Head of Academics to work on cross-organizational initiatives that aim to constantly raise the standard of education in the company.
Who are we
IES Borås is a bilingual elementary/middle school with grades 4-9. As the Academic Manager, you work closely with the principal and the assistant principals as a member of the school's management team and the student care team (elevhälsoteamet) to maximize learning and focus on ensuring the quality of students' education. We want you to have a very good understanding of IES ethos and have full professional proficiency in English and Swedish.
Responsibility:
To effectively organize and lead the educational activities at the school, which includes planning the school 's work with the curriculum, the studio and implementing policies and routines together with the Heads of Department and subject teachers. Support the Principal and IES Head Office with any other academic initiatives/projects. This position is also responsible for mentoring new staff and assisting in the induction of new employees.
Required Competencies
Knowledge
• Strong understanding of the IES ethos
(Command of English, High academic expectations and aspirations, A safe orderly environment where teachers can teach and students can learn)
• Curriculum knowledge (all subjects) and subject knowledge (for relevant teaching subject)
• Strong pedagogical knowledge in relation to teaching, learning and formative assessment
• Basic understanding of "Skollagen" in relation to teaching and assessment
Skills
• Strong teaching skills
• Leadership and management skills
• Coaching skills
• Process management skills relevant to the systems in use across the school including IT
• Swedish and English professional proficiency
Behaviors
• High academic expectations for the staff and students
• Good communicator and relationship builder
• Structured and organized
• Driven, takes responsibility and initiatives
• Goal oriented
• Honest, reliable, loyal and trustworthy
Academic Qualifications and Experience
• Qualified teacher education - Swedish läralegitimation is preferred.
• At least 7 years teaching experience with proven results, preferably within an IES school
• Head of Department experience is preferred
• Experience of working well as part of a team
• The position is open until filled Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: malin.johansson.boras@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://boras.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Borås Kontakt
Malin Johansson malin.johansson.boras@engelska.se 033-722 22 50 Jobbnummer
9651260