AI Team Lead
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-03-20
Are you passionate about Machine Learning and AI? Do you have the expertise to lead and inspire a high-performing enterprise AI team?
The role
As an AI Team Lead, you will be responsible for leading and inspiring a team of AI Engineers in Gothenburg, developing state-of-the-art reusable AI services and assets. You will join the Enterprise Reusable AI Services leadership team, providing deep technological leadership to engineers and stakeholders alike. This role will involve a high degree of collaboration to ensure that ML/AI products and pipelines can be leveraged by other engineering teams and problems tackled collectively across the group.
Reusable AI Services focuses on solving optimisation, language, timeseries and multi-modal problems at scale, engineering solutions that promote reuse and respond to high-impact business challenges. You will be responsible for realising delivery excellence best practices across Reusable AI Services and influencing internal and external stakeholders with the goal of delivering state-of-the-art and adopted AI services in partnership with your peers.
Key Accountabilities:
*
Lead and inspire a team of AI Engineers based out of Gothenburg, developing state of the art reusable AI services and assets, working in partnership with other AI leads spanning the domains of natural language processing, mathematical optimisation, time-series, multi-modality and new AI innovations.
*
Lead best practices around agile AI product development and contribute towards the structuring and planning of key AI deliverables across the Reusable AI Services portfolio.
*
Work with other AI teams to develop reusable delivery patterns and partner with our AI platforms teams to ensure that engineers have access to relevant infrastructure and support
*
Contribute towards the delivery of cross-functional AI products, working to translate business gaps and requirements into hardened and estimated technical briefs that deliver value to AstraZeneca.
*
Lead and contribute towards reusable software products deployed in impactful business processes with realised annualised $ value and time savings.
*
Develop effective relationships with senior stakeholders to ensure effective utilization of resources and services in multiple projects.
*
Foster AI and software engineering excellence in the engineers that you work with, from support on model research, system design, leading technical workshops and contributing to the research and development of state-of-the-art AI models.
*
Become a visible AI leader with AstraZeneca, collaborating across the community to develop best practices and cross functional opportunities that drive value.
Essential Skills/Experience:
The ideal candidate will have a background as a senior AI engineer or data scientist and have significant experience in structuring and leading agile AI products and services. We see that you have experience leading the planning and execution of complex AI products within high performing engineering teams. This experience will be called on to coach other AI teams on product lifecycle development and used to streamline delivery patterns and ways of working on a portfolio of complex AI deliverables. The candidate will be expected to identify and translate customer demand into detailed and actionable software briefs and help to articulate customer benefits when securing their sponsorship and support. Experience developing AI in a regulatory or compliance setting is desirable with an appreciation for the documentation and diligence required to deliver ethical AI responsibly. Experience of developing and running machine learning models using cloud platforms, building APIs and familiarity with the challenges of deploying web services for different audiences will also be key.
We also see that you have:
*
Bsc/MSc/Ph.D degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field
*
Experience leading and managing junior and mid-level colleagues, delivering technical workshops and providing advanced technical mentorship.
*
Experience modelling complex datasets in applied business and/or scientific application domains, resulting in the development of state-of-the-art AI algorithms and applications
*
Advanced software development skills in Python as well as, ideally, other languages, and familiarity with database systems (e.g. SQL, NoSQL, graph)
*
Proven expertise and leadership in software development best practices and principles (software architecting, linting, CI/DI, unit tests, OOP, Git)
*
Understanding of algorithm design, development, optimisation, scaling and applications.
*
Experience building, managing and delivering against a cross-functional portfolio of customer demands and requirements
*
Excellent written and verbal communication, business analysis, and consultancy skills
*
Ability to work with various senior business and technical stakeholders, forging buy-in and sponsorship towards team initiatives and innovations
*
Passion for advising on best-in-class delivery patterns that enable AI developers to do their best work
*
Strong bias for action and results
Ready to make a difference? Apply now but no later than October 14th and join us in our journey to discover the next life-changing medicine!
