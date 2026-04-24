AI & IT Operations Engineer (Interim)
Voyado AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Lidköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are super excited to announce that Olivia, Manjunath, Stefan and Magnus are looking to welcome their next colleague to Voyados Information Technology team.
You'll sit at the intersection of infrastructure, business impact and AI, helping us evolve how we run, scale and rethink our internal systems - while also shaping how AI is adopted and used across the organisation.
This is an interim role starting in August, for approximately 6 months, and we are also open to consultant setups.
Some of the things you'll be up to:
You'll play a key role in helping us take the next step in our AI journey - from exploration to real impact across the business.
We are still early in this journey, which means you won't just work with defined use cases - you'll help find, shape and drive them.
Review our current IT landscape, identifying opportunities to optimize, replace or build smarter internal solutions with clear ROI.
Work closely with teams across the organisation to understand needs and translate them into technical solutions. Especially in areas like: internal tooling, support automation and revenue enablement (data enrichment, sales workflows and insights)
Bridge between business and tech, work closely with teams to understand needs and translate them into streamlined AI supported workflows
Improve and automate IT operations and infrastructure (e.g. onboarding, access management, Entra ID) while enabling teams to become more AI driven through guidance and knowledge sharing.
So, who are you?
You're someone with a technical background who thrives in an environment where things are still taking shape. You're curious about AI, optimistic about its potential, and motivated by turning ideas into real, usable solutions. We also see that you're proactive, hands on and comfortable working in an evolving environment. you take initiatives, identify and drive things forward.
We also believe you:
Are a business oriented engineer who undersands how technology (especially AI and infrastructure) creates real impact and value across organisation
Have solid background in cloud/infrastructure with a good understanding of the IT landscape
Have been involved in AI related initiatives or projects
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunities for personal and professional growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked.
An office-first but flexible hybrid working policy.
Some of our benefits:
30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
Inhouse gym only for Voyadoers
A generous gadget-and-phone package (your choice!)
5000 SEK per year in wellness allowance
Parental leave top-up additional support for new parents
A wellness hour you can use every week
About Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 350+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - let's get in touch!
Be yourself
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado here Equality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment. We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. Gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring different ideas to the table which in the end leads not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.
Ready to find out more?
Lovely!
Before one applies it can always feel like you need a better resume, more polish, or just another year of experience, but we say if you think this sounds like a place where you can shine don't hesitate to send in your resume!
Making it personal with AI
We truly believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself with support from AI where it makes sense, later in the process you will even be expected to use AI. But at the end of the day, what matters is meeting you, the person behind the application.
There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human so please, bring your authentic self! Don't let AI over polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice because that's what we care about the most.
Note: As of right now we are unable to proceed with applicants outside of the EU, and a requirement of eligibility to work at Voyado is the right to work in the EU without limitations. Needless to say, this is something we are actively working on to be able to onboard colleagues from all over the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7619706-1964376". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://careers.voyado.com
Lumaparksvägen 9 (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voyado Jobbnummer
9873195