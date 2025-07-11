AI Evangelist
2025-07-11
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
We're on a mission to empower every team in our organization to use AI in their day-to-day operations and make AI a habit. To do that, we need an AI enthusiast who can spark excitement, guide adoption, and build a thriving internal community of AI users. If you love experimenting with the latest generative models, enjoy training and presenting to diverse audiences, and get energized by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, this role is for you.
What You Will Do
• Build, nurture, and grow an engaged AI community within the company-establish forums, channels, and groups where users can share tips, ask questions, and showcase innovations.
• Act as a bridge between end users and platform teams by gathering real-world feedback, influencing the AI tooling roadmap to prioritize impactful features
• Monitor AI industry news, tool releases, and community forums; evaluate emerging capabilities and recommend new tools or improvements.
• Organize and facilitate regular community events such as hackathons, innovation challenges, and peer-to-peer coaching to foster continuous learning and collaboration.
• Partner with change management, communications teams, and product owners to drive awareness campaigns and user communities.
• Develop and deliver engaging training sessions, workshops, demos, and documentation to help colleagues become confident AI users.
• Curate and maintain a living library of AI resources: how-tos, playbooks, FAQs, video tutorials, and cheat sheets.
The Skills You Bring
• Passionate about AI and eager to become -or already recognized as-an evangelist and community builder.
• Hands-on experience using and building in a range of AI tools including generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, and AI Platforms like Copilot Studio, Microsoft Azure AI Foundry.
• Able to learn new tools quickly and translate technical features into clear, practical guidance.
• Familiarity with AI concepts such as AI architecture, LLMs, Agentic AI.
• Experience with community management or building engagement in online/offline groups and familiarity with community-building platforms (Teams, Yammer, etc.).
• Bachelor's or preferably master's degree in Business, Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.
• Strong project-management skills; able to juggle multiple events, content creation, and communication activities on tight timelines.
Excellent verbal and written communicator; confident presenting to audiences of 10-500+ people.
