AI Cloud Backend Developer
2025-05-06
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our AI/Cloud Backend Developer
We're looking for a skilled and motivated AI/Cloud Backend Developer to join our team in Landskrona, Sweden. In this role, you'll work across backend development, cloud infrastructure, and AI service integration to build scalable and reliable systems.
You'll design and develop APIs, manage cloud environments using infrastructure as code, containerize applications, and focus on ensuring high performance, security, and reliability throughout the stack. You'll also be working closely with AI technologies like RAG-style chatbots, embedding models, and custom data pipelines - and we're looking for someone who's eager to stay current as the AI landscape continues to evolve.
You will report to the Application Service Manager - AI & Document Management.
You would also be responsible for:
Developing and maintaining Python-based backend and API services, and collaborating with frontend developers for seamless integration.
Building and managing cloud infrastructure , containerising applications, and deploying through cloud services.
Designing and implementing CI/CD pipelines, and ensuring code quality through high-quality unit tests.
Integrating AI capabilities via APIs and services, staying up to date with the latest technologies.
Contributing to system architecture, applying solid design patterns, and follow best practices in cloud security.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
Minimum 5 years of experience developing clean, maintainable Python backend and API services, with strong skills in Git, CI/CD pipelines, and unit testing in production environments.
Proven experience deploying and managing systems, containerizing applications, managing cloud-hosted databases, and applying best practices in cloud security.
Solid background in applying technical architecture principles, design patterns, and collaborating across frontend, backend, and infrastructure teams.
Hands-on experience using large language models (LLMs) in real-world applications, with a keen interest in staying current on AI developments.
The ideal candidate demonstrates strong analytical thinking and independent problem-solving abilities in complex technical environments. They are confident in evaluating technical challenges from a systems-level perspective, proactively suggesting improvements, and helping shape effective solutions. A structured and thoughtful approach to problem-solving is highly valued, along with the ability to see the bigger picture while navigating technical details.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Lodjursgatan 1 (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Landskrona Jobbnummer
9322319