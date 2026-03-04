AI Adoption Driver
2026-03-04
Job ID: 3093
Welcome to Group Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions and platforms with a direct impact to Nordea's 2030 strategy goals to modernize our data technology state and accelerate AI across the organization.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and detail-oriented person to join our AI Adoption & Advocacy team at Nordea. You will drive AI adoption activities across training, internal collaboration, adoption tracking, communications and partnership collaboration to accelerate our AI-ready organization.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Meet the AI Adoption & Advocacy team. Our role is to accelerate Nordea's transformation toward an AI-driven future by ensuring our workforce has the skills and mindset needed to leverage AI technology effectively.
This position is a fulltime, permanent role, with hybrid working location based in Helsinki, Finland, Gdansk / Gdynia / Warsaw, Poland, or Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role include, but are not limited to:
Supporting the implementation of AI literacy initiatives designed by senior team members
Executing role-based AI training programs and workshops tailored to different organizational functions
Coordinating day-to-day activities of internal adoption networks and ambassador programs across business areas
Developing training materials, playbooks, and communication content under guidance from team leadership
Tracking adoption metrics and preparing progress reports for leadership review and strategic decision-making
Facilitating partnerships and vendor relationships for training delivery and external collaboration
Supporting communication activities to promote AI awareness and share successful adoption stories
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you are passionate about helping people succeed in rapidly changing environments, have a growth mindset, and enjoy facilitating organizational change. You thrive in cross-functional settings, can communicate complex ideas clearly, and have the ability to motivate and support others toward AI adoption.
Your background and skills include:
BSc or MSc in Business Administration, Communications, Education, Data Science, or another related field relevant for the role
5+ years of experience in project management, learning & development, or organizational change initiatives, with demonstrated success in executing adoption programs
Proven experience in developing and delivering training content, workshops, or educational programs, preferably in technology or digital transformation contexts
Strong understanding of AI/ML fundamentals and current AI tools and trends, with the ability to explain technical concepts to a non-technical audience
Experience with data analysis and reporting, including the ability to track adoption metrics and present insights to stakeholders
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with experience facilitating workshops and presenting to diverse audiences
Demonstrated experience in coordinating internal networks, communities of practice, or ambassador programs
It would be ideal if you also:
Have familiarity with Generative AI tools and Machine Learning applications in business contexts
Bring experience from agile environments or tech-driven transformation projects
Have professional experience from working in regulated industries, i.e. Banking, Government, etc.
Have knowledge and familiarity with EU AI Act and other relevant AI regulations
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 14/03/2026. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics, and traits make us better at serving our customers and communities.
If you have any questions about our recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
