Administrator

2024-05-03
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for support to the local Division on general administration. You will be in close contact with managers and employees, solve general requests and offer practical support.
In this role, you will provide administrative support to employees and managers within the division. You will play a vital role in ensuring smooth day-to-day operations, promoting efficiency, and con-tributing to the overall success of the division. Your exceptional organizational and communication skills will be essential in managing various administrative tasks and fostering a positive work environment.
Your responsibilities
Act as a point of contact for employees, addressing their administrative needs
Coordinate employee training programs, workshops
Ensure practicalities; Order lunch/booking restaurants for meetings/events
Personnel Administration
Process and handle Travel expenses
Order access for new employees
Improvement on local processes (onboarding/offboarding)
Support managers in recruitment, guide on social media, Linked In
Collaboration with MarCom - Administration connected to Fairs
HR Admin, update lists/ personnel data
Monitor and communicate internal changes in the organization
Monitor consultants/extensions/terminations
Your background
You have an open mindset, are curious, innovative and humble
It's easy for you to learn new systems
Attention to detail, ability to multitask effectively and good organizational skills
Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment
More about us
Recruiting Manager Gunilla Bartholdsson, +46 725 37 58 86, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Tony Johansson, +46 730 66 99 06. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 16th of May, 2024.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application PDF (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
ABB AB (org.nr 559193-0903)
