Administrative Assistant
2025-09-27
We are looking for an Administrative Assistant for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 15 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
You will work with non-technical administrative services within the organisation. This specific role is aimed to work in calibration team, where they have many administrative tasks.
Example of positions or tasks are:
Check in/out instruments
Invoicing process
Quoting
External supplier visit planning and admin
General planning / optimization
Shipping
Calibration inbox mgmt
Scan external calibration certificates to database
Electrical Safety administration
Instrument pool administration
Qualification:
Microsoft office
Similar tasks experience 2-3 years
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in October, 15 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-27
