Administrative Assistant

Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund
2025-09-27


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund, Malmö, Eslöv, Helsingborg, Perstorp eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for an Administrative Assistant for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 15 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.

You will work with non-technical administrative services within the organisation. This specific role is aimed to work in calibration team, where they have many administrative tasks.
Example of positions or tasks are:
Check in/out instruments
Invoicing process
Quoting
External supplier visit planning and admin
General planning / optimization
Shipping
Calibration inbox mgmt
Scan external calibration certificates to database
Electrical Safety administration
Instrument pool administration

Qualification:
Microsoft office
Similar tasks experience 2-3 years

This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in October, 15 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Lund.

Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55  LUND

Jobbnummer
9529677

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: