Prenumerera på jobb från Tiger Of Sweden AB

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
POSITION OVERVIEW:
The Chief Product Officer will lead the end-to-end process of design, product management, development, sourcing, production, quality assurance, CSR, and supply chain of all Tiger of Sweden collections to meet both the (upper) premium quality & sustainability commitment of the company as well as the gross margin expectations. The role is core to the company's management team and at the center of the cross-functional collaboration between Design, Product, Sales, Marketing, and Finance functions.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Be commercially responsible for achieving gross margin (%) and gross profit targets. Follow up during the development to ensure set targets and RRP are reached and decide go/no go
Define the range plan, incl. Entry - Core - Profile mix with a focus on the Core
Identify the number of styles and options, capsule splits, price points, margin structure & hierarchy based on market demands
Define which styles should be carryovers, updated or newly developed based on net sales, profitability and required quality improvements
Decide on product cancellations
Own SSP (Stock Service Program)
Oversee regular analysis on stock turn of SSP offer, lead cross-functional decision making on which styles to out phase vs. which styles to in-phase
Ensure appropriate stock levels and replenishment on the SSP offer, to minimize cash bound in SSP stock while maximizing commercial opportunities.
Effectively liaise with key internal/external customers (Design, Sales, Product Team, Finance, Production teams) to ensure all supply chain opportunities are maximized for NOS products (SSP)
Lead the end-to-end process of development, sourcing, production, quality assurance, CSR and supply chain for each season
End-to-end responsibility for developing a long-term sourcing and supply chain strategy for the brand
Regularly challenge supplier footprint and steer supplier partnerships
Lead the Sourcing office in Romania
Coach and develop the team on identifying, negotiating, and onboarding new suppliers
Ensure product quality standards
Drive development of sustainability and CSR commitments of the company
Be open to travel very frequently to visit new suppliers all over the world and investigate possibilities for cooperation.
Create and strengthen partnership between fabric suppliers and garment manufacturers across the world
Identify opportunities for innovation from a production and market perspective
Oversee end-to-end supply chain for prototypes, samples and finished garments, from ex factory to regional distribution center, to ensure deliveries on time in full
Identify improvements in current business processes, systems and procedures within the Supply Chain, which improve the efficiency of our business.
Oversee communication between Sales, Design, Merchandising and Product teams to align the current demand, sales actions and the necessary information to develop supply chain process
Identify an effective plan aiming at minimizing obsolete and excess stock.
Support production facilities and suppliers with fabric planning for both SSP and collection and give the inputs minimizing potential leftovers
Sign off budgets and OPEX
Lead, develop and mentor internal Design, Merchandising and Product team across all locations, empowering existing talent to deliver excellence
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:
Needed Tools:
MS Office package
PDM
ERP system (Infor M3)
Business Objects / Power BI
Knowledge and Experience:
15+ years' experience in Product Development, Sourcing, Production, and Supply Chain, preferably in the fashion industry
Several years of experience in working as an integral part of a company's executive management team
Degree in clothing/material technology and/or manufacturing; textile engineering or textile commercial background
Very good technical knowledge of garment construction, materials, and manufacturing processes
Personal Skills:
Highly organized with the ability to juggle priorities and work in a fast-paced environment
Proven people leader: ability to manage others and build successful cross-functional partnerships
Strong written and verbal communication skills, full professional proficiency in English
Analytical, structured, detail-oriented, and results driven
Team player with a positive 'can do' attitude
Continuously works with a greater brand image in mind
The position is based in our Head office in Stockholm and is a full-time position. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you? Please don't hesitate to apply by submitting a CV and personal letter in English.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Tiger of Sweden stands against any form of discrimination and strives to be an inclusive brand and workplace. We welcome applications from all individuals, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, or disability and recruitment is purely on the based on skills and experience. Ersättning
