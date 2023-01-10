Accounting & Consolidation Manager
Do you want to be part of FlexLink's growth journey? Are you a person who has a passion to lead and develop people while driving finance excellence? Then this might be the role for you!
About the position
As our Accounting & Consolidation Manager you will be responsible for our accounting and consolidation teams. This entails being responsible for managing and controlling the consolidated accounting and cash flow for FlexLink. You will supervise and participate in accounting department tasks and reporting of financial information. Also, further develop and implement tools and financial analysis, KPI- and performance tracking.
Your main tasks will include:
Responsible for all matters related to Accounting, Legal Reporting, Tax, AR/AP for the Group
Perform and oversee the monthly book close for the Group
Leading, coaching and developing the accounting and consolidation team
Perform financial performance and trend analysis
Developing and improving financial processes, routines and internal controls to ensure compliance with tax- and accounting rules, local GAAP and IFRS standards
Manage transfer pricing within the FlexLink Group and towards Coesia
Being the conduit for accounting related questions between the FlexLink organization and the Coesia HQ in Bologna, Italy
Manage and collaborate with internal- and external auditors
You will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and you will be reporting to the Chief Financial Officer.
This is you
We believe that you have a solid background in Accounting and Reporting and possess strong leadership- and interpersonal skills. You are used to work in an international matrix organization where cross-country cooperation and communication is part of your daily work. We also believe you are goal-oriented and like to drive improvements.
Personal characteristics:
Structured and result-oriented mindset who works with high quality
A genuine interest in coaching and leading others
A teamplayer with strong cross-functional skills
Strives continuously for improvements, standardizations and efficiencies
Interest and experience of process improvements and setting common guidelines across the Group
Strong communication skills ensuring clear and appropriate communication at multiple organizational levels
Qualifications:
University Diploma in Business, Economics, Accounting or equivalent
10 years of work-experience within finance and accounting
A minimum of 5 years' experience of leading teams
Solid knowledge of Swedish accounting rules and IFRS
Good understanding of Tax, Transfer pricing and consolidation
Experience from working in a similar industry and in an international environment is meritorious
SAP System knowledge is preferable
Fluent in Swedish and English
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,200 employees and a turnover of 3 Billion SEK.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialised in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Jenny Smith at jenny.smith@coesia.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexlink AB
(org.nr 556240-8293)
Byfogdegatan 11 (visa karta
)
415 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7326628