Accounting Manager to Samsung
2025-04-22
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a driven Accounting Manager, responsible for the day-to-day running of the Accounting and Financial Controlling team.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm (Kista), starting as soon as possible.
About the role:The role involves leading and developing the Accounting Team (5 person team) by supervising, supporting, evaluating competencies, and setting and reviewing annual goals. The position also includes driving improvements in routines and workflows across the team's various areas. Additionally, the Accounting Manager will be expected to initiate and participate in different projects as needed, oversee the outsourced Shared Service Center in Bucharest, and collaborate on initiatives within both the European and global organization.
Key responsibilities include: Lead and monitor accounting and financial controlling team to ensure that SENA's financial resources are managed in accordance with best practices related internal control consisting of:
Responsibility for delivery of reliable financial reporting: overseeing end-to-end accounting operations, financial analysis and balance sheet reconciliations to comply with external and internal accounting principles
Compliance in terms with all relevant regulations, laws, Samsung Global Policies and Procedures (GPPM), SEGAM, IFRS etc
Efficiency: looking to make improvements to procedures and controls, digitalize, automize and other measures to improve efficiency in completing work duties
Back-up for tax manager
Job scope includes: Overall responsibility for accounting and financial controlling team
Responsible to secure timely month-end closing (Income statement and Balance Sheet)
Responsible for securing timely weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual internal reporting requests (IFRS)
Responsible for securing correct external statutory reporting according to Swedish GAAP (K3 etc)
Responsible to secure balance sheet reconciliations are performed according to external and internal accounting principles
Compliance: Ensure that the company complies with external laws/rules/regulations and external and internal policies for accounting
Monitoring and planning of the company's different levels of overhead costs (General Expenses)
Secure timely reporting of various types of ad-hoc analysis requests from HQ, EHQ and top management
Drive the continuous improvement of end-to-end accounting practices.
Budgeting and forecasting
Managing an end-to-end audit process of current systems - while acting as the first point of contact for external auditors.
Continually identify risks to delivery, propose solutions where necessary and effectively manage stakeholder expectations throughout.
Internal Control: Identify risk areas and set up procedures to strengthen internal control.
Back-up for tax manager in various tax matters
Various adhoc tasks within the area of responsibility
Experience & Qualifications required: Academic degree in Business Administration, Accounting and finance
Min 5-10 years of work experience as Finance Manager
Strong technical accounting knowledge
Internal Control incl process and risk assessment competence
Leadership experience with the ability to delegate and manage the work of others
Produced budgets up to multi-millions
Experience running annual audit
Global company and used to different reporting lines to EHQ, HQ etc
Tax competence on finance manager level (to be able to be back-up for tax manager)
Skills & Attributes required: Fluency in English and Swedish - written and oral
High integrity
Diligence
Structured and quality-minded
Passion for leadership and coaching
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se Jobbnummer
9297185