Accountant needed!
Perido AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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Are you ready to drive tax compliance in one of the most innovative environments in the automotive industry? On behalf of our client, a world-renowned automotive giant based in Gothenburg, we are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Accountant - Group Tax with a focus on Indirect Tax.
About the position
We are looking for an Accountant in TAX for our client, a successful and fast-growing electric car company. This position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will be part of a global tax function, working closely with internal stakeholders, finance teams, and external partners. You will ensure that indirect tax processes are accurate, compliant, and efficient on a global scale. This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys technical VAT challenges and thrives in a fast-paced, international setting.
Ensure timely and accurate submission of indirect tax returns (VAT/GST/SUT), EC Sales Lists, and Intrastat declarations
Analyze invoices to assess claimable and non-claimable VAT, including complex or non-standard cases
Provide accurate and timely VAT accounting advice to internal stakeholders and global accounting service providers
Maintain proper documentation to support VAT audits and compliance checks
Perform regular quality checks to ensure legal compliance in VAT reporting
Manage the foreign VAT reclaim process in collaboration with local tax consultants
Work in ERP systems (e.g. SAP) and VAT compliance tools for reporting and analysis
Collaborate closely with finance colleagues on daily operations
Liaise with external service providers and tax authorities when required
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a solid foundation in accounting. You are a problem-solver who can navigate complex regulations while maintaining a high level of service toward internal and external partners. As a person, you communicate clearly and build trust with stakeholders across functions and locations. You take ownership of your responsibilities, manage your work in an organized manner, and are able to drive tasks forward independently while also contributing in a collaborative team setting.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Please note that for this position we only accept applications in english.
Qualifications:
University degree in accounting or equivalent field
Minimum 3 years relevant work experience within accounting, preferably with focus on VAT accounting
Knowledge of finance processes and systems
Basic knowledge of EU VAT legislation and international indirect tax frameworks
Good analytical, communication, and project management skills
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until august 2027, with a possibility of extension. Start asap.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35741 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35741". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9807187