Accountant (AP & AR)
Securitas Intelligent Services AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Securitas Intelligent Services AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Securitas Group
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 336 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
Securitas IT
Securitas IT creates capabilities and powerful technology needed to fulfil Securitas business strategy to be client centric, data driven, and people focused. We transform, build and protect our IT landscape in a cost-efficient a sufficient way. We lead a diverse and inclusive global organization.
Our role
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Accountant to join our Finance team, with responsibility across both Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR).
In this role, you will manage daily transactional activities, such as invoice handling, payments, customer billing, and collections - while supporting accurate and timely month-end reporting.
This position is ideal for someone who enjoys variety and is comfortable shifting between AP and AR depending on business needs. You will also play an important role in helping us modernize our financial processes by identifying manual workflows and contributing to automation initiatives, including the use of digital tools and emerging AI capabilities.
Responsibilities
Support with intercompany reporting.
Manage supplier and customer invoices, credit notes, payments, and related documentation.
Reconcile AP and AR, ensuring accuracy and resolution of discrepancies.
Handle supplier and customer inquiries related to billing, payments, and account status.
Support collection processes, including reminders and follow-up on overdue balances.
Contribute to month-end close activities and assist with audit requests.
Collaborate closely with colleagues to ensure accurate and timely postings.
Identify process improvement opportunities and suggest improvements and automation opportunities.
Assist the team with additional responsibilities and ad-hoc projects if needed.
Qualifications
About 3-5 years of accounting experience, preferably covering both AP and AR.
Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or equivalent.
Solid understanding of accounting principles, VAT, and general financial controls.
Hands-on experience with an ERP/accounting systems (knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is advantageous).
Strong Excel skills.
Interest in IT, automation, digitalization, and AI-supported finance processes is a strong advantage.
Fluency in English. Swedish is advantageous.
Personal Qualities
Precise, structured, and dependable in day-to-day work.
Able to work independently and take ownership.
Curious and proactive, with a passion for improving and simplifying processes.
Strong communication skills and a service-oriented mindset when interacting with stakeholders.
Able to stay calm and organized in a fast-paced environment.
Working conditions
This role is based in Stockholm. It's a hybrid working model with minimum 2 days per week in the office.
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them many talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
If this sounds like the right next step in your accounting career, don't hesitate and apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7480632-1923972". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Securitas Intelligent Services AB
(org.nr 556655-4670), https://securitas.teamtailor.com
Lindhagensplan 70 (visa karta
)
112 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Securitas Jobbnummer
9831416