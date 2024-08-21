Account Manager

Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Säljarjobb / Solna
2024-08-21


About TP-Link
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's first complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
TP-Link Nordic has established office in Sweden since 2013. In order to continue its rapid growth in the Nordic market, we're looking for an Account Manager.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as Account Manager, the Employee will have the responsibility to 1) Manage selected distributor and Retail/E-tail key accounts; 2) Perform competitor analysis around product specifications, price, sales trend; 3) Get familiar with TP-Link products, manage stock forecast and allocation; 4) Assist GM with other sales tasks.

Description of qualifications:
1) You have at least 4 years of experience in channel management, within IT or consumer electronics industry. 2) Bachelor's or master's degree. 3) Professional in English, Native Chinese language is a huge plus.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-02
E-post: hr.se@tp-link.com

