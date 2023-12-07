Account manager
About Pembio
Pembio is an early-stage tech startup (SaaS) located in Lund Sweden, deeply passionate about making work life more joyful, productive and engaging - by gamifying goal planning in people's workweek. All in a super intuitive, fun and collaborative web app.
A unique opportunity
We've recently closed an early pre-seed round, are now heading into an expansive phase where we are looking to build out Pembio's organisation. A key piece in that puzzle is to hire an ambitious sales-focused Account Manager. By joining pembio you will be part of an exciting journey to build and spread a world-class product that will be used by thousands of individuals and teams across the globe.
As an early team member in this phase, you'll have a very strong opportunity at growing quickly and taking a vital role in our journey moving forward. We see this role as a strong candidate to be followed as the Head of Sales/Distribution, and you'll have a strong voice inside the company and have the ability to influence direction and decisions based on our core mission.
What does an Account Manager do?
Account management at Pembio responsibilities include the entire life-cycle of our sales process, from initial lead generation to ultimately closing contracts with new customers and driving additional sales from existing customers over time.
You will work with our founder-led sales team, and be involved in all aspects of successfully building Pembio's client portfolio over time, through developing strong relationships with our users to develop the paying customer portfolio, connecting with key business executives and stakeholders and continuously fine-tuning our sales process.
You will also work closely with colleagues from other teams internally, including product development and marketing, in a tight cross-functional structure, always with the aim to make the entire customer experience best in class.
What you will be doing
Be the point of contact for potential and existing customers, together with the Sales team
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships
Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits
Work closely with colleagues from other teams to continuously fine-tune the marketing, sales and product development processes
Develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to drive sales
Forecast and track key account metrics (e.g. quarterly sales results and annual forecasts)
Prepare reports on account status
What you have
We firmly believe that it's more important who you are, rather than what you have done, in order to be a successful Account Manager. Previous Sales and Account Management experience is a benefit but not a requirement. The following skills and characteristics are what we are looking for:
Strong "can do" attitude, and desire to succeed
Ability to efficiently manage customers and sales process to new prospects
Great communication and presentation skills
Down-to-earth personality
What we offer
A competitive base salary and results-based commission
Opportunity to partake in equity ownership (ESOP).
An office location close to public transportation
A friendly, curious, and international working environment with a small, ambitious team
Flexible office hours
How to apply
If you recognise yourself in this description and feel this role is for you, we would love to get in touch. Drop us a line with your CV and cover letter at careers@pembio.com
