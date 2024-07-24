Xftl Cab Body
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As VDT Crossfunctional Technical Leader (XFTL) at Cab Body section, at Cab engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab bodies for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue to take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
At section Cab Body we are responsible for the BIW (Body in White), Door complete (DIW & components), Roof hatch, Luggage lid, Glass & Sealants and Surface Treatment. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry.
Mission
In this position we are looking for XFTL Cab Body. The mission of VDT (Vehicle Development Team) XFTL is to cross-functionally support the VDT's Product Modifications and Product Change deliveries of verified and validated components, systems & functions, according to agreed product performance targets.
This means that the VDT XFTL manages:
Interfaces with other Vehicle Development Teams and Technology sub-streams
The cross-functional coordination of GTX VDT deliverables with support of engineers in the VDT
NB! The product responsibility fully lies with the Product Owner.
In this XFTL-role you will work together with other XFTLs in the VDT Cab Body, as well as in a dedicated XFTL team for a larger epic.
Responsibilities
The VDT XFTL has a delegated responsibility from the VDT Leader to:
Ensure the complete product delivery continuously over time, including quality, cost and performance QDCFS (Quality/Delivery/Cost/Feature/Sustainability)
Support and communicate across organizational boundaries, in order to safeguard the complete VDT delivery
Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties in GTX
In this role you will also manage quality Epics
You can also manage and lead other maintenance and product Epics for the section
To meet product performance targets over time, the VDT XFTL needs to:
Understand product strategy and roadmaps that affect VDT
Perform risk management for the upcoming deliveries
Support the engineers in anchoring technical solutions with the concerned VDT and Technology Sub-Streams to secure adherence to cross-functional technology strategies and platform objectives.
Authorities
The VDT-leader is responsible for the delegation of authority to the VDT XFTL. The VDT XFTL authority is determined case-by-case, based on the VDT Blue Sheets for Product Modification and Product Change, and will depend on: the scope of the VDT and the experience of the individual VDT XFTL.
Experience and Competences
Several years of automotive experience as team leader/ project manager
Experience in the area of Doors & Closures or BIW design is required
Good knowledge to create and follow up activities in Project Time Management (PTM)
Catia V5 knowledge is an advantage
As we work agile, similar SAFe experience is merited
Good knowledge in written and spoken English
M.Sc. degree or equivalent professional experience
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
