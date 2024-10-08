Workplace Specialist
2024-10-08
We are seeking an experienced professional who is positive, friendly, and ready to join our IT team as a Workplace Specialist. You will become part of our Infrastructure and IT Operations team, based in Kista. Our team consists of 45 members globally, serving all regions around the world.
Today Munters has 3500 global IT users spread over our three regions EMEA, AMERICA and APAC, supported by an IT organization of 100 people. The Munters IT strategy is to standardize on a common global infrastructure platform that primarily is developed and maintained at the Munters headquarters in Kista.
About the role
As a Workplace Specialist, you will play a crucial role in managing and optimizing our organization's endpoint devices. Your expertise in Microsoft client technologies, including Configuration Manager, Intune, Autopilot, Co-Management and more, will ensure seamless device deployment, security, and user experience. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance workplace productivity and support end-users.
The digital workplace is very important and therefore it is crucial that you have a sincere interest in building the best solutions for our end users. You should be able to take responsibility in your role for areas such as the following:
* Implement and maintain Microsoft co-management solutions to ensure seamless device management across on-premises and cloud environments.
* Collaborate with your IT team colleagues to design and deploy co-management strategies that align with organizational goals.
* Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and provide technical support related to co-management infrastructure to the IT ops team members globally.
* Ensure seamless application delivery to end-user devices.
* Manage software updates and ensure timely patching and maintenance of devices.
* Conduct regular system audits to ensure compliance with security policies and industry standards and collaborate with the IT security team to enhance endpoint security.
* Develop and maintain documentation for system configurations, processes, and procedures.
* Train IT staff in new technologies and co-management practices to foster a knowledgeable and capable team.
About you
We are looking for a person with expertise in a Microsoft-based software environment, with a solid understanding of infrastructure and applications, ideally gained in an international setting. You are confident in your field, able to work independently, yet also a strong team player who collaborates effectively with colleagues. Global collaboration with IT teams, as well as clear communication with external vendors and suppliers, is essential.
You have a genuine passion for working with computers and possess the knowledge to configure, deploy, and manage a digital workplace using Microsoft technologies. We're excited to welcome applicants who have the right mindset, eager to learn, and ready to grow their skills with us.
Skills
* Technical Expertise: Proficient in Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Intune, Configuration Manager and related co-management technologies.
* Problem-Solving: Ability to diagnose and resolve complex system issues effectively
* Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills to interact with various stakeholders and document technical information clearly.
* Project Management: Experience in managing projects, setting timelines, and meeting deadlines.
* Adaptability: Capacity to adapt to new technologies and changes in the IT landscape.
* Security Awareness: Knowledge of cybersecurity best practices and experience in implementing security protocols.
Qualifications
* Experience:
* Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience with Microsoft client technologies (Intune, Configuration Manager, Autopilot).
* Proficiency in scripting (PowerShell) for automation.
* Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
* Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
* Certifications: Microsoft Certified: Endpoint Manager Administrator Associate (Intune and Configuration Manager) or equivalent.
Position: Workplace Specialist
Location: Kista, Sweden
Type: Full-time
Language: Swedish, English
What We Offer
The power of influence - We believe in giving our employees the freedom to experiment and solve meaningful problems in their roles. Working with us is never boring.
A flexible work environment - Happier employees are more productive and motivated.
Able to work globally locally - We are big enough to make differences globally and small enough to provide a caring family atmosphere locally.
Contribute to a healthier planet - We make sure windmills and bridges don 't rust and that plants and animals enjoy a healthy indoor climate.
Interested to join?
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 2024-10-27. If you have questions please reach out to:
At Munters, you get the chance to influence and solve meaningful problems for society. We lead with an obsession for climate, with people in the core and sustainability's as part of the DNA. Ersättning
