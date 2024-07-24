Workplace & Event Manager
We are looking for a Workplace & Event Manager to join our team!
As Workplace & Event Manager at Happy Socks you will play a key role in designing and implementing people centric, impactful and out of the ordinary workplace events and experiences that supports employees in connecting, collaborating and reaching their goals. you will also hold a crucial role in influencing the workplace experience throughout our global offices. Ensuring a consistent culture across all locations, guaranteeing that every employee enjoys the same "happy socks" experience, regardless of their work location. Your responsibility is to oversee the broader scope of culture, workplace experience, and events, fostering a cohesive experience that transcends locations and unifies our crew.
Key Responsibilities
Event Management
Serve as a catalyst for both internal and external events. You will coordinate with different stakeholders to plan and execute a variety of events, from small team gatherings to large external engagements.
Workplace Management
Take ownership of the office experience from managing daily operations to space planning. Ensure the office atmosphere is conducive to productivity and reflects our cultural values. This includes overseeing interior design projects, maintaining meeting rooms, and managing our various workplace amenities. Also negotiating and managing relationships with various suppliers and service providers. Oversee general office functions such as inventory, maintenance, office supply procurement and some general admin tasks such as onboarding/off boarding of employees.
We Think You Will Thrive If:
You are a curious problem solver who likes to come up with creative solutions.
Other people think of you as an "event-planning- wizard"
You are proactive, self organized and resourceful.
You are that friendly face people want to meet in the workplace.
What have you done previously?
A proven track record of 5+ years experience within the same or similar role with experience of:
Organizing and preparing meetings and events (booking rooms/locations, catering, invitations, schedules, entertainment, etc.)
Managing all event logistics and budgets
Planning kick-offs, conferences, Christmas and Summer parties and other social activities
Plan and throw some awesome internal happenings and events-think quirky and budget friendly contests like "Best Potato Lunch Box for Potato Day," and also more structured gatherings like AWs, breakfasts and Lunch n' Learns
Manage and be responsible for the office and internal event budget, making sure your projects and events stay within the budget lanes.
Stakeholder/ Community management
Physical space planning and actual execution/ simple construction
Vendor/ supplier management and negotiations
Our company language is English; hence excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills in English are required.
Previous experience from a fast-paced, high-growth technology environment is a plus
At Happy Socks, we're all about diversity, so people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14
E-post: career@happysocks.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Happy Socks AB
(org.nr 556753-0349)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Happy Socks AB Jobbnummer
8811342